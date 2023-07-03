The Bloodline saga has been a show-stealer for WWE for months now, and after a major showdown at Money in the Bank 2023, The Usos have the upper hand against their brothers in the rivalry.

After a roller coaster ride for the past few months, WWE is reportedly planning to close the Bloodline story soon.

Latest news on The Bloodline

For months, the Bloodline has been one of the hottest things in the pro-wrestling industry. With the amazing storytelling from the company, the Bloodline has turned out to be one of the best storylines in WWE history.

After getting through a lot of ups and downs, the Bloodline finally crumbled at Night of Champions when Jimmy Uso attacked Roman Reigns. After Jey Uso picked Jimmy’s side on Smackdown, the Bloodline Civil War was made official for Money in the Bank 2023.

On WWE’s return to the United Kingdom, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa collided with The Usos in the main event. After a shocking turn of moments, Jey Uso did the unthinkable and pinned Roman Reigns.

With the Bloodline’s story having a huge turn, a report from BWE has given an update on their future. As per the report, higher-ups are planning to give a big closure to the Bloodline saga soon.

“Big calls are made for The Bloodline closure chapter. Next few weeks will be crazy before the biggest stop of the year, SummerSlam. Tighten those seatbelts.'

If this report is believed to be true, a new singles rivalry for Roman Reigns could be seen very soon potentially with Jey Uso.

Image Credits: WWE

Will we see another Bloodline match before this story closes?

Though there are reports of the Bloodline saga closing soon, after Money in the Bank, the story seems unfinished. Roman Reigns won’t leave the Usos after getting his share of revenge after MITB 2023.

Though Solo Sikoa might turn the tables after a moment of a hiccup against Roman Reigns at the premium live event, another betrayal could be postponed for the moment.

With a mega event like SummerSlam 2023 approaching, a huge rematch could be in the plans to mark the closure of the Bloodline saga. Leaving the story at this stage could be a huge mistake from the company.

A few exciting promos and one big match is expected to take place in the coming weeks to mark the ending of this fantastic storyline. This could eventually lead to some singles rivalries for the Undisputed WWE Championship after SummerSlam 2023.

