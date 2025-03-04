Summary Big E has weighed in on the debate surrounding the four greatest wrestlers in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment.

'E' admitted that his personal Mount Rushmore tends to change, 'depending on what mood I'm in'.

The 38-year-old named both The Rock and Bret Hart on his final shortlist.

Mount Rushmores in WWE represent the pinnacle of professional wrestling. An elite list of the four most iconic superstars to ever step into the squared circle of the world’s biggest wrestling company. For decades, fans, analysts, and wrestlers themselves have passionately debated who truly deserves a spot on this prestigious monument. While legends like Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan often dominate these conversations, consensus remains elusive. Each name carries a legacy of unforgettable matches, championship reigns, and cultural impact, making the selection process a contentious one.

Recently sidelined WWE superstar Big E offered a fresh perspective on this timeless debate. The powerhouse behind The New Day, currently absent from the ring, sat down for an interview with Sports Talk Philly to share his own Mount Rushmore. Stepping away from the usual suspects, Big E’s picks reflect a blend of personal admiration and unique reasoning, sparking curiosity among fans. His choices hint at a list that honours overlooked legends or unsung heroes, adding a new layer to the ongoing discussion about wrestling immortality.

The Rock

'The Great One', 'The Brahma Bull' or even 'The Final Boss.' Call him what you will, The Rock is a worthy inclusion on any WWE Mount Rushmore. The 52-year-old has developed into something of a larger-than-life character, taking his career to new heights beyond the world of wrestling. To fans of the WWE, the squared circle will always be 'home' for The Rock. His on-mic skills are some of the greatest ever, with the Hollywood superstar having enjoyed massive success in-ring, too. Eight world championship reigns speak for themselves. Still electrifying crowds to this day, it is tough to argue with Big E's inclusion of The Rock on his all-time shortlist.

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Next up on E's list comes, coincidentally, one of The Rock's greatest-ever rivals. Stone Cold Steve Austin is in the eyes of many not just a top-4 talent in the history of wrestling. 'The Texas Rattlesnake' is considered by large contingents of the WWE universe to be the undisputed GOAT. In terms of sheer aura and impact on the industry, few can hold a candle to Austin. Be it as a face or heel, the now 60-year-old excelled in every aspect of the wrestling game, drawing unmatched adoration from fans the world over. Another more than solid choice on the part of Big E.

Related Stone Cold Steve Austin's WWE Mount Rushmore Stone Cold Steve Austin has revealed his Mount Rushmore of WWE superstars, featuring The Rock and Ricky Steamboat.

John Cena

A wrestler to have been afforded the moniker of 'The Greatest of All Time' was never likely to look out of place on a WWE Mount Rushmore list. And so, John Cena taking his place as the third name on Big E's shortlist should come as no surprise. Like The Rock before him, the Massachusetts native has long utilised his widespread popularity to break down walls outside of the wrestling industry. But Cena, first and foremost, is remembered as a WWE superstar. The 47-year-old, for several reasons, is too often overlooked when it comes to the Mount Rushmore conversation. But a joint-record 16 world title reigns simply can't be overlooked.

Bret Hart

Credit: WWE

Rounding out Big E's list of the four best of all time comes the iconic Bret Hart. Taking mic skills, showmanship and everything else out of the equation, Hart has a legitimate claim to being the greatest technical wrestler ever. His 'Excellence of Execution' nickname could not have been more appropriate, with the Canadian a true master of the craft. Hart is responsible for some of the most memorable moments in WWE history, from 'The Montreal Screwjob' to his legendary WrestleMania 13 showdown with Steve Austin. A visionary, trailblazer, and the perfect choice to round out Big E's Mount Rushmore of superstars.