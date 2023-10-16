Highlights Big E's recovery from his severe neck injury is progressing well, as he is reported to be feeling almost 100% and able to live his everyday life without surgery.

A positive injury update has emerged on Big E, who has been out of the WWE ring for over a year now.

The 37-year-old has been on WWE's injury list since suffering a broken neck back during an episode of SmackDown in March 2022 when the New Day star took a nasty landing following a suplex from Ridge Holland.

Since then, several updates have emerged, including one where Big E himself stated he was advised by doctors to never wrestle again. However, it now looks like the former WWE Champion has finally received some good news, which will surely be met with a sigh of relief from fans who are eagerly awaiting his return.

Latest news on Big E

Big E has been open with the WWE Universe about the severity of his injury and the uncertainty of his future, not shying away from the fact that he may never wrestle again. The popular New Day member has frequently issued updates via social media, wanting to keep his friends and fans in the loop about what is going on during his road to recovery.

The former WWE Champion, who suffered fractures in his C1 and C6 vertebrae a year and a half ago, revealed that he would not need surgery to rehabilitate his injury as there was no misalignment in his spine. The news was positive, but the injury was still incredibly severe, and one that there's was no certainty around regarding a return to the ring.

As far as his injury is concerned, my main thing is that he has his health, and I’m so happy that he’s doing so well, physically and mentally, because I can only imagine what an injury like that, as severe as the one that he suffered to his neck, he fractured his C1 and his C6 in a couple of places and to not have surgery, there was no misalignment, he really is almost back to 100%, feeling-wise. He’s able to live everyday life, and he’s able to lift weights, which is a big part of his life, too. It could have been a lot worse. I’m just happy that he is able to live his life with a level of happiness and health. Whether he comes back, I think we all have to just kind of wait and see what happens, and I think a lot of people would be really stoked to see him out there again, but if not, then that’s OK, too.

It's worth noting that Kofi is just stating that Big E is almost feeling 100%, not that he's close to returning to the ring. However, the latest update from Kingston is definitely a positive one, and hints that his former partner is beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Will Big E return to WWE?

Big E has noted that his in-ring career with WWE is still up in the air, which Kofi also echoed during the aforementioned interview. As of this writing, it is currently unknown if the 37-year-old wrestler has plans to return to in-ring action for the WWE, or any other company for that matter.

Since announcing that doctors had advised him not to return to the ring, Big E has not personally confirmed if his in-ring career is over or not. He continues to note that there is currently no timeframe for his return, clearly not wanting to put pressure on himself or give himself unrealistic expectations that simply can't be met.

Despite this, Big E, who is 'loved by everyone' has maintained an active life outside the ring, if his social media accounts are anything to go by, which will also provide the WWE Universe with a degree of comfort knowing that the star is still living his best life, despite the fact he hasn't wrestled in over 18 months.

Real Name Ettore Ewen Ring Name Big E Date of Birth March 1, 1986 (age 37) Height 5ft 11" Weight 285lbs Trained By Florida Championship Wrestling & WWE NXT Debut December 17, 2009 Titles Won 1x WWE Championship, 1x NXT Championship, 2x Intercontinental Championship, 2x Raw Tag Team Championship, 6x SmackDown Tag Team Championship & 2021 Money in the Bank match winner

The positive update from Kofi certainly seems to be a move in the right direction on the road to recovery for the popular WWE Superstar.

GIVEMESPORT would like to send Big E the very best wishes on his lengthy recovery process and we, like many, hope to see him back in the WWE in some capacity somewhere down the line.