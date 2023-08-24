Highlights Swerve Strickland will team with Christian Cage to take on Sting and Darby Allin at AEW All In this weekend

The match, which takes place in front of over 80,000 people at Wembley Stadium will be the biggest of Swerve's career

Ahead of the match, Swerve spoke in an interview about his exit from WWE, saying the company made a 'big mistake'

Ahead of AEW All In, Swerve Strickland has said that WWE made a mistake by letting him go.

Known to WWE fans as Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott, the current AEW star emerged in NXT as part of their 2019 Breakout Tournament.

It provided many fans with their first exposure to the performer who created a lot of buzz on the independent scene and it became very evident that, along with his in-ring ability, he had bags of charisma.

When did Swerve Strickland leave WWE?

For two years, Scott entered various tournaments as he looked to establish himself on WWE’s developmental show.

He was part of the well-respected Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and also bid for the Cruiserweight Championship on multiple occasions, albeit unsuccessfully.

Swerve, who was one of Stephanie McMahon's 'favourite' stars, continually put on strong showings and fans often looked forward to his matches.

However, he struggled to get a substantial storyline in NXT until 2021, when the May 4 episode saw Isaiah be helped to a victory by AJ Francis.

This was revealed to be the inception of the group later known as ‘Hit Row’, which was about to become one of the brand’s hottest acts.

Image credits: WWE

Swerve would acquire Francis, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis and B-Fab as part of his faction, take on a new look and lean into their collective love of hip hop music.

They started to rap during their entrances and would even sometimes have full segments that wouldn’t be out of place at concerts. In its first few months, Hit Row was a refreshing and modern thing to see on WWE TV.

Though, as is the case for many, the group didn’t land when it came to WWE’s main roster.

They were called-up in October 2021, very early into their time together, and by November 18, each member of Hit Row had been released after higher-ups failed to capitalise on the uniqueness of the stable.

What has Swerve Strickland said about leaving WWE?

In 2022, Swerve arrived in All Elite Wrestling and his signing has proven to be a success. He captured the tag team titles with Keith Lee and has continued to lead groups inspired by his love for music.

Recently, the 32-year-old spoke to Uproxx, where he confidently stated that WWE firing him in 2021 was a big mistake, citing the things he’s achieved in AEW since leaving.

That left a big chip on my shoulder to prove it was one of the biggest mistakes you could have made. And now, winning the tag titles with Keith Lee and doing a co-main event in pay-per-views with said tag titles, doing all these big arenas and being featured in a lot of different, very unique ways and being able to do the music crossover and show them that was one of the biggest mistakes you made, but you can’t have it back now.

In fact, on August 27, Swerve will team with Christian Cage, also formerly of WWE, to take on Sting and Darby Allin at AEW All In, taking place at Wembley Stadium.

The show is currently expected to have a capacity of 81,000 and be the biggest professional wrestling event to ever take place.