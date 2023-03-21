WWE has been the largest professional wrestling and sports entertainment company for many years, resulting in enormous crowds in arenas and stadiums worldwide.

Whether it be a Premium Live Event, PPV or television taping, WWE has been able to sell out some of the biggest buildings in the world, giving them massive gate receipts in the millions.

We’ll be looking at some of the biggest reported attendances that the company has stated in this article, ranking the top seven that the company has ever achieved.

The information for this article has been taken by SmackDownHotel and their Pro Wrestling Database for accuracy.

Read More: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 UK Start Time: When does the event begin?

7 WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2

Image Copyright: WWE

Starting off with one of the most recent events in this list, WrestleMania 38.

In fact, it was Night 2 that drew the most interest as far as gate receipts were concerned, with WWE revealing an attendance of 78,453 were inside Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium. Making it, as of writing, the seventh biggest WWE gate of all time.

Here are the results from the event:

WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP TRIPLE THREAT MATCH: RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) (c) defeat The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) and Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) to retain the titles

RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) (c) defeat The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) and Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) to retain the titles Bobby Lashley defeats Omos

ANYTHING GOES MATCH: Johnny Knoxville defeats Sami Zayn

Johnny Knoxville defeats Sami Zayn WWE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP FATAL 4-WAY MATCH: Sasha Banks & Naomi defeat Carmella & Queen Zelina (c), Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan and Natalya & Shayna Baszler to win the titles

Sasha Banks & Naomi defeat Carmella & Queen Zelina (c), Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan and Natalya & Shayna Baszler to win the titles Edge defeats AJ Styles

Sheamus & Ridge Holland defeat The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

Pat McAfee defeats Austin Theory

Mr McMahon defeats Pat McAfee

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP VS WWE CHAMPIONSHIP "WINNER TAKES ALL" UNIFICATION MATCH: Roman Reigns (c) [Universal] defeats Brock Lesnar (c) [WWE] to unify the titles

6 WWE WrestleMania 23

Image Copyright: WWE

Coming in at number six, with an attendance of 80,103 inside Michigan’s Ford Field in Detroit, we have WrestleMania 23. This turned out to be a great event back in 2007, even with the strange storyline and appearance of Donald Trump.

Here are the results from the event:

MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH: Mr Kennedy defeats Edge, Randy Orton, King Booker, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, CM Punk and Finlay

Mr Kennedy defeats Edge, Randy Orton, King Booker, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, CM Punk and Finlay The Great Khali defeats Kane

WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: Chris Benoit (c) defeats Montel Vontavious Porter to retain the title

Chris Benoit (c) defeats Montel Vontavious Porter to retain the title WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: The Undertaker defeats Batista (c) to win the title

The Undertaker defeats Batista (c) to win the title ECW Originals (Rob Van Dam, Sabu, Tommy Dreamer & The Sandman) defeat The New Breed (Elijah Burke, Marcus Cor Von, Kevin Thorn & Matt Striker)

DONALD TRUMP'S HAIR VS VINCE MCMAHON'S HAIR Battle of the Billionaires: Bobby Lashley [Trump] defeats Umaga [McMahon] (Special referee: Stone Cold Steve Austin)

Bobby Lashley [Trump] defeats Umaga [McMahon] (Special referee: Stone Cold Steve Austin) WWE WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP LUMBERJILL MATCH: Melina (c) defeats Ashley to retain the title

Melina (c) defeats Ashley to retain the title WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: John Cena (c) defeats Shawn Michaels to retain the title

Read More: WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 UK Start Time: When does the event begin?

5 WWF SummerSlam 1992

Image Copyright: WWE

SummerSlam back in 1992 remains the biggest claimed gate in UK history for WWE, with a reported 80,355 in Wembley Stadium for the epic event.

Here are the results from the card:

Legion of Doom (Hawk & Animal) defeat Money Inc. (Ted DiBiase & Irwin R. Schyster)

Nailz defeats Virgil

Shawn Michaels vs Rick Martel ends in a No Contest via Double Count-out

WWF WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: The Natural Disasters (Earthquake & Typhoon) (c) defeat The Beverly Brothers (Beau & Blake Beverly) to retain the titles

The Natural Disasters (Earthquake & Typhoon) (c) defeat The Beverly Brothers (Beau & Blake Beverly) to retain the titles Crush defeats Repo Man

WWF WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP: The Ultimate Warrior defeats Randy Savage (c) via Count-out; Savage retains the title

The Ultimate Warrior defeats Randy Savage (c) via Count-out; Savage retains the title The Undertaker defeats Kamala via DQ

WWF INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP: The British Bulldog defeats Bret Hart (c) to win the title

4 WWE WrestleMania 29

Image Copyright: WWE

At number four, we have WrestleMania 29 which took place in the ‘shadow of New York City,’ also known as New Jersey, and the company reported that 80,676 fans were in attendance for the card.

Here are the results from the event itself:

[Pre-Show] WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP: The Miz defeats Wade Barrett (c) to win the title

The Miz defeats Wade Barrett (c) to win the title The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns) defeat Randy Orton, Sheamus & Big Show

Mark Henry defeats Ryback

WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: Team Hell No (Kane & Daniel Bryan) (c) defeats Dolph Ziggler & Big and Langston to retain the titles

Team Hell No (Kane & Daniel Bryan) (c) defeats Dolph Ziggler & Big and Langston to retain the titles Fandango defeats Chris Jericho

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: Alberto Del Rio (c) defeats Jack Swagger to retain the title

Alberto Del Rio (c) defeats Jack Swagger to retain the title The Undertaker defeats CM Punk

NO HOLDS BARRED MATCH: Triple H defeats Brock Lesnar

Triple H defeats Brock Lesnar WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: John Cena defeats The Rock (c) to win the title

3 WWE WrestleMania 35

Image Copyright: WWE

WrestleMania 35 was the first-ever ‘Mania event to feature a Women’s match in the main event, and it currently sits in number three of the top 7 biggest events in company history with a reported 82,265 in attendance.

Here are the results from the event:

[PPV Pre-show] WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: Tony Nese defeats Buddy Murphy (c) to win the title

Tony Nese defeats Buddy Murphy (c) to win the title [PPV Pre-show] 16-WOMEN WRESTLEMANIA WOMEN'S BATTLE ROYAL: Winner: Carmella

Winner: Carmella [PPV Pre-show] WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder defeat The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) (c) to win the titles

Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder defeat The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) (c) to win the titles [PPV Pre-show] 29-MAN ANDRÉ THE GIANT MEMORIAL BATTLE ROYAL: Winner: Braun Strowman

Winner: Braun Strowman WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: Seth Rollins defeats Brock Lesnar (c) to win the title

Seth Rollins defeats Brock Lesnar (c) to win the title AJ Styles defeats Randy Orton

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP FATAL 4-WAY MATCH: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) defeat The Bar (Cesaro & Sheamus), Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev and Aleister Black & Ricochet to retain the titles

The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) defeat The Bar (Cesaro & Sheamus), Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev and Aleister Black & Ricochet to retain the titles FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE MATCH: Shane McMahon defeats The Miz

Shane McMahon defeats The Miz WWE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP FATAL 4-WAY MATCH: The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce) defeat The Boss 'n' Hug Connection (Sasha Banks & Bayley) (c), The Divas of Doom (Beth Phoenix & Natalya) and Nia Jax & Tamina to win the titles

The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce) defeat The Boss 'n' Hug Connection (Sasha Banks & Bayley) (c), The Divas of Doom (Beth Phoenix & Natalya) and Nia Jax & Tamina to win the titles WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: Kofi Kingston defeats Daniel Bryan (c) to win the title

Kofi Kingston defeats Daniel Bryan (c) to win the title WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: Samoa Joe (c) defeats Rey Mysterio to retain the title

Samoa Joe (c) defeats Rey Mysterio to retain the title Roman Reigns defeats Drew McIntyre

NO HOLDS BARRED MATCH: Triple H defeats Batista

Triple H defeats Batista Baron Corbin defeats Kurt Angle

WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: Finn Bálor defeats Bobby Lashley (c) to win the title

Finn Bálor defeats Bobby Lashley (c) to win the title WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP & WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP "WINNER TAKES ALL" TRIPLE THREAT MATCH: Becky Lynch defeats Ronda Rousey (c) [Raw] and Charlotte Flair (c) [SmackDown] to win both titles

2 WWF WrestleMania III

Image Copyright: WWE

Despite being heavily disputed, WrestleMania 3 just misses out on the top spot here. The company would report that 93,173 fans were in attendance at the Pontiac Silverdome to see Hulk Hogan bodyslam Andre The Giant.

It is still the second-biggest attendance in WWE history, and it will probably remain there for quite some time.

Here are the results from the card:

The Cam-Am Connection (Rick Martel & Tom Zenk) defeat Bob Orton & The Magnificent Muraco

Billy Jack Heynes vs Hercules ends in a No Contest via Double Count-out

Hillbilly Jim, Little Beaver & Haiti Kid defeat King Kong Bundy, Lord Littlebrook & Little Tokyo via DQ

Harley Race defeats Junkyard Dog

The Dream Team (Greg Valentine & Brutus Beefcake) defeats The Rougeau Brothers (Jacques & Raymond Rougeau)

HAIR VS HAIR MATCH: Roddy Piper defeats Adrian Adonis

Roddy Piper defeats Adrian Adonis The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart) & Danny Davis defeats The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith & Dynamite Kid) & Tito Santana

Butch Reed defeats Koko B.Ware

WWF INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: Ricky Steamboat defeats Randy Savage (c) to win the title

Ricky Steamboat defeats Randy Savage (c) to win the title The Honky Tonk Man defeats Jake Roberts

The Iron Sheik & Nikolai Volkoff defeat The Killer Bees (B. Brian Blair & Jim Brunzell) via DQ

WWF WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: Hulk Hogan (c) defeats André the Giant to retain the title

1 WWE WrestleMania 32

Image Copyright: WWE

And finally, the biggest reported attendance for a WWE event in history: WrestleMania 32.

The company claimed that there were 101,763 fans inside Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium for ‘Mania 32, which saw Roman Reigns challenge Triple H in the main event for the WWE Championship.

Here are the results from the event:

[Kickoff] WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: Kalisto (c) defeats Ryback to retain the title

Kalisto (c) defeats Ryback to retain the title [Kickoff] Total Divas (Brie Bella, Paige, Natalya, Alicia Fox & Eva Marie) defeat B.A.D. & Blonde (Lana, Naomi, Tamina, Emma & Summer Rae)

Total Divas (Brie Bella, Paige, Natalya, Alicia Fox & Eva Marie) defeat B.A.D. & Blonde (Lana, Naomi, Tamina, Emma & Summer Rae) [Kickoff] The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) defeat The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley)

The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) defeat The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley) WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP 7-WAY LADDER MATCH: Zack Ryder defeats Kevin Owens (c), Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Stardust and Sin Cara to win the title

Zack Ryder defeats Kevin Owens (c), Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Stardust and Sin Cara to win the title Chris Jericho defeats AJ Styles

The League of Nations (Sheamus, Alberto Del Rio & Rusev) defeat The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

NO HOLDS BARRED STREET FIGHT: Brock Lesnar defeats Dean Ambrose

Brock Lesnar defeats Dean Ambrose WWE WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP TRIPLE THREAT MATCH: Charlotte defeats Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch to win the new title

Charlotte defeats Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch to win the new title HELL IN A CELL MATCH: The Undertaker defeats Shane McMahon

The Undertaker defeats Shane McMahon ANDRÉ THE GIANT MEMORIAL BATTLE ROYAL Winner: Baron Corbin

Winner: Baron Corbin The Rock defeats Erick Rowan

defeats Erick Rowan WWE WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: Roman Reigns defeats Triple H (c) to win the title