Summary WWE history has been filled with some of the most bizarre and downright shocking betrayals in sports entertainment.

From factions and tag teams broken apart to lovers scorned, wrestling has long acted as the perfect platform for sudden twists and heel turns.

Triple H and Seth Rollins are just two of the recognisable names to have been responsible for betraying those closest to them.

Down through the years in the WWE, some of the most memorable moments in history have come about owing to sudden betrayals. Few things in the world of wrestling get the crowd quite as worked up as a heel turn, or a friend turning foe. The likes of Shawn Michaels, Stephanie McMahon and the late Paul Bearer were all responsible for turns which brought the entire WWE universe to a collective standstill. In this article, we will delve into 10 of the most unexpected and downright shocking betrayals ever in World Wrestling Entertainment. It's important to note that, whilst other betrayals may have been more high-profile, we have opted for only the most genuinely surprising on our list.

10 New Day Implodes

The opening entry on our list also happens to be the most recent, having taken place in December of 2024. The moment in question came during an episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, in what was supposed to be a celebration of The New Day. On the 10th anniversary of their coming together to form one of the greatest tag teams of all time, fans were expecting a joyous event, in which Big E, sidelined long-term owing to injury, would potentially announce an impending return to the ring. What the crowd received, however, proved quite the opposite. Blaming E for their recent failures as a duo, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned on their New Day partner, ousting him from a brotherhood which looked set to last a lifetime.

9 Brotherly Love Turns To Hate

Few betrayals sting quite as badly as those amongst family members. But this is precisely what Owen Hart subjected brother Bret to during the 1994 Royal Rumble PPV. Sparking a rivalry which drew countless new eyes to World Wrestling Entertainment, Owen simultaneously tore out the heart of his sibling, as well as the rest of the Hart family, in one fell swoop. After repeatedly complaining about being in Bret's shadow, the Canadian icon finally snapped after a Tag Team Championship defeat at the hands of the Quebecers. With his brother downed and struggling to return to his feet, Owen Hart kicked Bret's leg out from underneath him before launching a ruthless assault. An all-time great betrayal.

8 Crossing The Deadman

The next entry on our list is a particularly interesting one because the betrayal at hand happened on more than one occasion. Paul Bearer was responsible for turning his back on The Undertaker in favour of Kane in 2010 but had previously done so a full 14 years prior, too. During a 'Boiler Room Brawl' match between 'Taker and Mankind at SummerSlam 1996, the former appeared to be gearing up for victory, upon kneeling to accept Bearer's urn in the centre of the ring. But 'The Deadman's father had other ideas. Leaving The Undertaker hanging, Bearer shockingly turned his back on his son, laughing in villainous fashion before using the urn as a weapon, handing Mankind the win.

7 Y2J Left Heartbroken

The first entry on our countdown with a love interest involved, Trish Stratus leaving Chris Jericho for Christian was a shocking turn for a whole host of reasons. Not only were Jericho and Stratus an item, and Christian having been fresh off forcing the latter to tap out in humiliating fashion on Monday Night Raw, but Jericho and Christian were also best friends. This set the stage for a completely unforeseen moment at WrestleMania XX. After Christian had gained a pinfall victory over 'Y2J' courtesy of some underhanded tactics, Stratus emerged into the ring. Rather than comfort her crestfallen other half, however, Stratusfaction instead turned on Jericho. First directing a vicious slap into his face, the WWE Hall of Famer then proceeded to depart arm-in-arm with Christian. This was followed by a lengthy kiss between the pair on the stage, leaving Chris Jericho utterly devastated in the ring.

6 Hunter Spoils DX's Reunion

Next up comes a betrayal involving two of the biggest names in the history of professional wrestling. Upon Shawn Michaels return following four years on the sidelines due to a serious back injury in 2002, 'The Heartbreak Kid' immediately set about reuniting the beloved 'DX' with close friend Triple H. After the pair emerged to their famous theme song donning DX gear, those in attendance at Monday Night Raw looked as though they were set for a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Just when all appeared well, however, Triple H inexplicably turned on Michaels. Landing a sudden Pedigree, 'The Game' unknowingly kicked into gear a long and memorable feud.

5 The McMahon Clan Falls Apart

Another entry involving Triple H, who never could quite seem to keep himself out of trouble, on this occasion it was Stephanie McMahon who was responsible for the shock betrayal. In arguably the most sadistic storyline on our list, the 1999 feud between Triple H and Vince McMahon involved marriages, kidnapping, lies and more. This ultimately culminated in a main event showdown between the pair at Armageddon. And it was here that Stephanie made her choice. With the annulment of Steph's marriage to Triple H - a ceremony in which the former was alleged to have been taken against her will - on the line, WWE's CEO and 'Hunter' went toe to toe. After Triple H took the victory, Stephanie revealed that she had been in on the play the whole time. Embracing her new husband in the ring, McMahon joined forces with Triple H in a direct attempt to take control of the company away from her own father.

4 Evolution Ousts One Of Their Own

In what is quickly becoming a running theme here, Triple H, yet again, was involved in our next entry. On this occasion, 'The Game' proved the mastermind in 'Evolution' turning their backs on Randy Orton. With the up-and-coming 'Viper' at the top of his game, fresh off defending his World Heavyweight Championship, Orton's world came crashing down. On the shoulders of Batista in the midst of what was thought to be a celebration, Triple H famously showed 'The Legend Killer' two thumbs down. From here, Batista floored Orton, before the pair were joined by Ric Flair in laying a vicious beatdown on the grounded champion. A sinister act on the part of a jealous Triple H.

3 The Shield Is No More

For many modern-era wrestling fans, this entry may well stand as the most memorable betrayal of their time. Seth Rollins turning against 'The Shield' marked nothing short of a monumental moment in the history of wrestling. In the thick of one of the best faction feuds of all time, The Shield time and again proved themselves to have the number of Evolution. But during an episode of Raw back in 2014, Rollins threw it all away... Seeking solo glory, 'The Architect' aligned himself with 'The Authority', leaving his Shield brothers behind. Ahead of a scheduled match between Roman Reigns and Randy Orton, Triple H uttered the now infamous words: 'There's always a Plan B'. This was followed by Rollins taking out Reigns with a chair, before turning his attention towards a beatdown of Dean Ambrose. Shocking, brilliant, and the very definition of betrayal.

2 A Star Is Born

Regarded by a considerable contingent of fans to be the standout turn in the history of the WWE, taking 2nd on our list is Shawn Michaels' betrayal of Marty Jannetty. This proved an iconic moment not only for its impact on the industry but also owing to the brutal manner in which 'HBK' took Jannetty out. During an appearance on 'The Barbershop', 'The Rockers' appeared to have put their mounting differences behind them, hugging it out to move forward in unison. This was until Michaels landed a Superkick on Jannetty out of the blue, before throwing his tag partner head-first through a glass window. The end of The Rockers, and the start of one of the greatest solo runs in all of wrestling.

1 Austin Sells His Soul

And then there was one. Our final entry is somewhat different to the rest of the list, in that it was not a betrayal of one individual or a small group of people. Instead, on the biggest stage of them all - the main event of WrestleMania - Stone Cold Steve Austin turned on the entirety of the WWE universe. At the height of not only his popularity but also his bitter long-running feud with Vince McMahon, Austin did the unthinkable. He sided with the enemy. During a legendary one-on-one with The Rock at WrestleMania X-Seven, 'The Texas Rattlesnake' aligned himself with the man whom both he and all of wrestling hated most. After Vince McMahon left fans around the world shocked upon directing a chair shot to the head of The Rock, the chairman cheered Austin on as he beat down the helpless 'Brahma Bull'. Upon The Rock's will finally wearing out, and the ref counting 1,2,3, all that was left was for Austin and McMahon to make their joining of forces official... An act which swiftly followed in the form of the most infamous handshake in WWE history.