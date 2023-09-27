Highlights Edge's potential move to AEW is now "closer than ever," with speculation growing about his future in the wrestling industry.

WWE might not be able to lure Edge back with a big money offer, making AEW the more appealing option for him.

Fans are divided on whether Edge should retire with WWE or join AEW to compete in the tag team division and have singles matches with top stars like Kenny Omega and Hangman Page.

Edge, one of the biggest stars in all of WWE, is considered to be 'closer than ever' to joining AEW.

On the August 18 episode of SmackDown, Edge battled Sheamus in an awesome main event in his hometown of Toronto. Physically, the match was hard-hitting but added to the mix was the threat of the match being the last of the Hall of Famer's career.

The speculation stemmed from comments that he’d made around a year earlier, when he acknowledged that his career would be winding down and that his body wouldn’t allow him to compete at the highest level for much longer.

Is Edge joining AEW?

While Edge never officially said anything about when he would retire, the 49-year-old floated the idea of wanting to hang up his boots in front of his hometown audience, with last month’s SmackDown being an event he had picked out as a possible candidate to be the end.

The multi-time WWE Champion admitted to those in Toronto that night that he may have wrestled his last match in front of them. But, as many have realised since, having his last WWE outing doesn’t necessarily spell the end of his career, with many alternatives existing within the wrestling landscape right now.

In recent weeks, the rumour mill busy with the thought of Edge moving to AEW, who also made a play to bring him in prior to his return to WWE in 2020. Should he choose to work for Tony Khan, the 12-time WWE Tag Team Champion would be able to reunite with Christian Cage, the man who seven of those tag titles came alongside.

Image Credits: WWE

As of now, there has been no movement on a new WWE contract nor has Edge made his AEW debut, but speculation over his future still exists to this day.

To provide fans with an update on the situation, reliable insider BWE took to Twitter to state that the four-time WWE Champion’s potential move to AEW is now ‘closer than ever’, comparing the current day situation between the two companies to the Monday Night Wars between WWF and AEW.

Edge is closer to AEW more than ever apparently. Mind blown on how this business have changed yet so similar to WCW/WWF. The E are playing the right cards right now. Unless something big pops in AEW books in the future,

In a later tweet, the accounts suggests that WWE attempting to lure Edge back to Vince McMahon’s company with a big money offer isn’t likely, which if true, means that AEW would become the most appealing option for the Toronto-native.

I really doubt WWE come back with a big money move for Edge. Doubt it. If I get updates on it I will let you know.”

Ring Name Edge Real Name Adam Copeland Date of Birth October 30, 1973 (age 49) Height 6ft 5" Weight 240lbs Trained By Ron Hutchinson & Sweet Daddy Siki Debut July 1, 1992 Titles Won 4x WWE Championship, 7x World Heavyweight Championship, 5x Intercontinental Championship, 1x WCW United States Championship, 12x World Tag Team Championship, 2x WWE Tag Team Championship, 2001 King of the Ring tournament winner, 2005 Money in the Bank match winner & 2010 and 2021 Royal Rumble match winner

There will be plenty of fans on both sides of the fence when it comes to the Hall of Famer’s future. Many will want him to call it a day while still contracted to WWE, perhaps retiring at WrestleMania, while others are desperate to see Edge tear up the AEW tag team division with Christian as well as have big-time singles matches with the likes of Kenny Omega and Hangman Page.

It seems as if the early stages of 2024 will prove to be a busy time in terms of wrestling contracts. We already know that Sheamus and Becky Lynch are among those whose current deals expire within the next 12 months, so, it’s likely that we will see many wrestlers move both ways between the two top American wrestling companies.

RELATED: WWE: New report reveals Triple H's likely plans for The Rock at WrestleMania XL As always, should more come out about the wrestling future of Edge, and where fans may see him next, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.