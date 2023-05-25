A WWE legend was asked to compete on The Grandest Stage of Them All this past April.

Each year, WrestleMania proves to be an absolute entertainment spectacle. The show consistently produces good in-ring wrestling, storyline drama and some of the most crazy moments that no one would’ve seen coming.

A regular feature at WWE’s signature event is segments that bring out past names for feel good moments. Often, company legends are brought out to reminisce about old times and celebrities may be used to get one over on a roster member who the WWE universe love to hate.

This year, on both the first and second nights of WrestleMania, The Miz featured in segments which were used to create buzz among the audience. On the night one, the A-Lister ended up in a losing effort against Pat McAfee, who had been absent for months after choosing to focus on college football, whereas the second night saw Shane McMahon confront the ‘Mania 39 host.

Unfortunately, Shane’s shock return didn’t last long as the 53-year-old suffered an injury quickly after beginning to clash with The Miz. As a substitute, Snoop Dogg quickly covered for McMahon, hitting a People’s Elbow to make the fans happy.

It goes without saying that Shane’s return didn’t quite go as planned, though, as it turns out, McMahon nearly had a very different role at WrestleMania 39. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Hulk Hogan has revealed that Shane actually made the call to him to test the waters of The Hulkster stepping back into the ring.

"Shane McMahon called me. He goes, ‘You got one more in you, old man?’ I said, ‘Take it easy with the old man stuff, brother.’ I said, ‘What do you want to do?’ He goes, ‘All you got to do is stand in the middle of the ring and I’ll come to you.’ I said, ‘Well, right now my back needs a little more work but that’s something we can talk about next year. I’ve always wanted to have a retirement match but right now, I’m not moving around the way I should be so I’m going to keep working, keep training and keeping doing rehab and see where I’m at about six months from now. All I’ve found out in the wrestling business, brother, is that you never say never.”

Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest names to ever enter professional wrestling. His last match came in January of 2012 for TNA, though, his last outing for WWE came six years earlier.

Interestingly, The Hulkster made sure to say ‘never say never’ in regard to whether an in-ring return would eventually become a reality.