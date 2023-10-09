Highlights Bobby Roode is no longer listed as an active WWE Superstar and has transitioned into a backstage producer role.

The producer role is often filled by retired wrestlers with experience in the ring, and Roode has been doing a tryout for it over the last few months.

The belief is that Roode, who has now undergone two serious neck surgeries, could be officially retiring from the ring and transitioning into a full-time backstage role

After a 'glorious' career spanning 25 years on the road, it looks like Bobby Roode's days as an active in-ring competitor for WWE may be over.

A new report has suggested that the 47-year-old wrestler, who has been called one of the most 'underrated' talents on the roster, is no longer listed as an active WWE Superstar.

Roode's in-ring future has been up in the air for a long time since he took time off in the Summer of 2022 to undergo a potential life-altering neck surgery in November, followed by a second procedure in May of this year.

Has Bobby Roode retired?

According to a fresh report from Ringside News, Roode is no longer listed as an active competitor on the internal WWE roster, instead being seen as a backstage producer.

The producer role is more often than not filled by retired in-ring superstars who have a wealth of experience in the ring. The job involves planning and putting together matches for active in-ring talent as well as an array of other duties, and Roode has been doing a tryout for it over the last few months.

Over the years, many top names have retired from active in-ring competition and become producers and road agents. The likes of Jerry Lynn and Arn Anderson, both of whom retired due to a list of injuries, are just two of the names who fill the role outside WWE for AEW.

In WWE, notable producers have included Fit Finlay and Michael Hayes. WWE currently employs a number of producers who are former wrestlers including Billy Kidman, Petey Williams, Shane Helms and Chris Park, the latter of whom was Abyss in TNA.

Roode now joins the ranks as a producer for WWE, following other former superstars who had to retire from the ring due to injury such as Jason Jordan and Tyson Kidd.

What is Bobby Roode doing in WWE?

Back in August, Roode was spotted attending the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, which at the time raised speculation that he was on his way back to in-ring competition, but that wasn't the case.

Instead, was later revealed that the former NXT Champion was backstage at the event shadowing WWE producers in preparation for his new backstage role with the company, which it seems like he's now transitioned into full-time.

Since then, Roode has worked both as a solo producer and as part of a team, putting together matches and storylines in preparation for their presentation on live television. He's been credited in his producer role for content both on Raw and SmackDown, and looks to continue in the role moving forward.

Name Bobby Roode Date of Birth May 11, 1976 (age 47) Height 6ft 1" Weight 235lbs Trained By Scott D'Amore, Val Venis & Shane Sewell Debut June 19, 1998 Titles Won 1x NXT Championship, 1x United States Championship, 2x Raw Tag Team Championship, 1x SmackDown Tag Team Championship & 1x 24/7 Championship

Prior to his injury, Roode was regarded as one of the most underrated talents on WWE television. As a former TNA and NXT World Champion, Bobby had incredible runs wherever he turned up.

The producer was also reportedly a favourite of WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H who pushed him to the moon back when he was running NXT, and likely would have positioned him well on the main roster should he have been able to return.

Roode himself has yet to comment on his new role within WWE, or on whether his in-ring career is over for good. He's been inactive on his social media for quite some time, and his last post on Instagram was a tribute to the late Bray Wyatt.

GIVEMESPORT wishes Roode the best on his long road to recovery from two major neck surgeries, as well as continued success in his new backstage role with WWE.