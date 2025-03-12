Summary Braun Strowman has named his Mount Rushmore of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the WWE.

The behemoth opted for a star-studded quartet, each boasting iconic status within the industry.

Whilst the likes of The Rock and John Cena did make the cut, The Undertaker, Ric Flair and other legends missed out.

Recent years have seen an increasing number of WWE superstars past and present weigh in on the 'Mount Rushmore' debate. The topic requires wrestlers to name, in their eyes, the four greatest to ever step inside the squared circle.

With such a wide array of options to choose from, few, if any, ultimately opt for the same quartet. The likes of Bret Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels are amongst those to have spoken out on the Mount Rushmore question.

And joining such legends in putting four names of his own forward recently was Braun Strowman. During an interview with Sportskeeda, the 'Monster Among Men' was asked to name his quartet of the greatest WWE superstars ever.

Hulk Hogan

Kicking Braun Strowman's Mount Rushmore into gear is an altogether frequent inclusion on such lists. Hulk Hogan is, after all, one of the most successful and iconic wrestlers in history. The now-71-year-old was one of the first true 'superstars' in the industry, with his charisma and connection with the WWE universe having surpassed all before him. Hogan was also a remarkable physical specimen, with his otherworldly strength having culminated in 12 World Championship reigns. Whilst Hogan's behaviour away from the ring has long come under increasing scrutiny, in the WWE, he is an undisputed all-time great.

Stone Cold Steve Austin

From one wrestling icon to another, Stone Cold Steve Austin is next up on Braun Strowman's four-man shortlist of the best ever. And what a worthy inclusion he is... When it comes to the debate surrounding not only Mount Rushmore, but the overall 'GOAT', Austin's name is frequently pushed to the fore. 'The Texas Rattlesnake', when it comes to impact on the industry, is second to none. He had it all - the persona, in-ring skills, mic work, and an unmatched ability to bring a crowd to its feet. Austin remains the only wrestler to have ever gone all the way in three separate Royal Rumble matches. He also secured the World Championship on six occasions. A legend of the game, and an excellent choice by Strowman.

Related Stone Cold Steve Austin's WWE Mount Rushmore Stone Cold Steve Austin has revealed his Mount Rushmore of WWE superstars, featuring The Rock and Ricky Steamboat.

The Rock

So often following swiftly after Stone Cold's name is that of one of his greatest-ever rivals, The Rock. 'The People's Champion', 'The Brahma Bull' or 'The Final Boss' - call him what you will, one fact remains: The Rock is one of the best to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots. Rarely before or since Dwayne Johnson's WWE prime has such an elite combination of promo work and in-ring excellence been noted. It could be strongly argued that The Rock is the greatest entertainer to ever come out of the wrestling industry. The 52-year-old is at this point better known to the masses as one of the biggest names in Hollywood. But for fans of the WWE, the squared circle will always be his home.

John Cena

The big hitters just keep coming on Braun Strowman's WWE Mount Rushmore. Rounding out the behemoth's four-man shortlist of historic superstars is none other than John Cena. And boasting the nickname 'The Greatest of All Time', it is not hard to see why. Like The Rock before him, Cena has expanded his horizons well beyond the confines of professional wrestling. But the foundation for his success in the wider world of entertainment is rooted in the WWE. The Massachusetts native is a master of the mic, and boasts the ability to split a crowd like few others. Add to this a joint-record 16 World Championship reigns, and Cena is a worthy inclusion on any wrestling Mount Rushmore.