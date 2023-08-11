There has been positive update regarding the status of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, with recent news suggesting that he is in line for a return to the ring very soon. In fact, he could return as soon as September if all goes well, but there's still a few hurdles and obstacles to overcome before that can be definitely confirmed.

The former WWE Universal Champion hasn’t been seen on television since February earlier this year and even had a WrestleMania programme lined up with Bobby Lashley before those plans were dropped. In the weeks that followed Wyatt’s disappearance from our screens, there were numerous reports that indicated that the 36-year-old was dealing with a serious career and life-threatening illness, although still undisclosed at this time.

This was reiterated by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select yesterday, as positive news regarding Wyatt’s personal and company status has emerged. However, although the latest news is positive, it seems that the Superstar has had a lot to deal with away from the ring, including an illness that has been labelled as life-threatening.

What is the latest on Bray Wyatt?

Fightful have reported that after nearly six months out of action, Bray is getting ever closer to being cleared for a return, though, he and WWE have been taking the necessary precautions to protect his long-term health.

Sean Ross Sapp tweeted the following last night: "After today's update, it was explained to Fightful that the illness that Bray Wyatt is actively recovering from was both career and life-threatening."

Creative ideas have been pitched for his impending comeback and September has been said to be a target for a potential return, but Wyatt getting clearance before then isn’t guaranteed.

Another update from Fightful added to the story, stating that Wyatt had indeed been hospitalised at one point in time, with sources close to Bray in July stating that it was “tough to get clearance from these things,” and until last week the supposed words said about his return were “we have no idea when he’ll be back.”

Sapp himself added to this by tweeting: “It had been downplayed at times during the process, for obvious reasons. I’m very glad he’s improving, and hopefully we’ll see him back soon.”

Other sources which are adjacent to Wyatt also became upset when false reports about Bray being ready to return (and was waiting for the right creative) emerged earlier this year. Evidently, this never materialised and WWE sources were similarly happy to tell Sapp that Wyatt wouldn’t be back for last week’s SummerSlam 2023 Premium Live Event, stating they had no intention of setting unrealistic expectations.

According to other sources before this, there were some plans to form ‘a new Wyatt Family’ with Uncle Howdy, Alexa Bliss, and Eric Young, but of course these never came to fruition due to Wyatt’s illness, Bliss going on maternity leave, and Young requesting and being granted his release from WWE.

We wish Bray Wyatt the very best in all his recovery and hope to see him back on television screens very soon.