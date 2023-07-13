Bray Wyatt's shocking return in September 2022 got the wrestling world talking. Wyatt was previously released from the WWE in the middle of 2021 and had been almost completely missing in action from the industry since. Wyatt's only televised match since his WWE return was a short and lackluster gimmick match with LA Knight at the 2023 Royal Rumble with the former Fiend emerging victorious. Wyatt has once again been missing in action since February 2023 with no mention of his status on TV and being noticeably absent from WrestleMania 39.

It has been heavily rumored that Bray Wyatt is dealing with an illness which is why he has been kept off TV, and that he is currently not medically cleared to return to the ring. WWE is now entering very dangerous territory with Wyatt. If they keep the 36-year-old away too long, he will lose any remaining mystique and momentum that he has left, and it will be very hard to make him a featured superstar in the company again. Despite his absence, recent photos of Wyatt have emerged showing The Eater Of Worlds to be in amazing shape, so assuming Wyatt returns to TV sooner rather than later, here are five potential storylines that could help make him a major player in the WWE once again.

5 A World Heavyweight Championship feud with Seth Rollins

Image credits: WWE

Seth Rollins won the inaugural reboot of the iconic World Heavyweight Championship and is the current and reigning champion. Rollins has had several awesome matches since winning the belt, including a special match on NXT against the up-and-coming Bron Breakker and a brilliant match with Finn Balor at the 2023 Money in the Bank premium live event in London. While Rollins is still involved in a program with Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day, it looks like Rollins could be without a major rivalry soon if the creative direction takes Finn Balor down the road of a feud with Damian Priest.

While the WWE roster is not short of talent, there does currently seem to be a lack of major main eventers for Rollins to feud with right now, and this could lead to the reemergence of Wyatt, setting his sights on claiming Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins and Wyatt are no strangers to each other with the latter defeating Seth for the Universal Championship back at Crown Jewel 2019, and even before that, the men were bitter rivals during the days of The Shield Vs. The Wyatt Family.

These guys have wonderful chemistry together in the ring, and it's been years since the WWE Universe got to see them work together, and both men have long since established lasting legacies at the very top of the WWE mountain. A featured storyline between Rollins and Wyatt in 2023 and beyond would be a brilliant way to bring Wyatt back to prominence and give the WWE Universe an amazing World Heavyweight Championship feud to boot.

4 A new Wyatt Family

Image credits: WWE

Speaking of The Wyatt Family, the group had an incredible run from their debut in 2012 for FCW and later on in NXT. The original group, which featured Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan, and the late, great Luke Harper, was quick to make an impact in development and was bought up to the main roster in 2013. With the enigmatic Wyatt combining all the best bits of Mick Foley and The Undertaker and making his own unique brand in the process (and stealing Waylon Mercy's fashion sense), Wyatt was poised for success. The WWE Universe couldn't get enough of The Wyatt Family and every time the lights went out in an arena, the fireflies came out and Wyatt would emerge, lantern in hand with his cult-like following eagerly watching with anticipation.

WWE legend The Undertaker has recently revealed in an interview that he adores Bray Wyatt. The Deadman's belief is that when the WWE brings Wyatt back to TV, the creative direction for him should take a step back in order to take two steps forward: The Phenom wants to see the return of the cult leader character that Bray Wyatt ran with when he was first rising to the top of the WWE. Another WWE legend, Arn Anderson, has also expressed his own desire to see Wyatt return to his roots in the WWE.

It looks like the WWE will soon have space for a new faction in the company if plans go ahead to disband The Judgment Day, which has been heavily hinted at for a while now on weekly television. There is also a stacked roster both in the WWE and NXT and many superstars that could fit the bill of a brand-new, relaunched Wyatt Family should the leader make his return. A return to his roots and bringing back The Wyatt Family gimmick to a new generation of fans, with a new generation of talent following him (Joe Gacy and The Schism, anyone?), could be a good direction to go sooner rather than later upon Wyatt's WWE return.

3 A feud with Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania 40

Image credits: WWE

The way things look right now, we are witnessing the fall from grace of Roman Reigns, and the story has been absolutely amazing, featuring some of the best storytelling WWE has put out in years. The pay-off for this is heavily rumored to be Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, and the likely scenario will see Rhodes complete his story and dethrone Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This will be a huge moment for the WWE, a huge moment for Rhodes, and launch Roman in a new direction when he returns, as The Tribal Chief will likely take a well-deserved break from the company following his defeat after years of carrying the WWE on his back.

While it likely won't be the last we have seen of Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns in the ring together, there will likely be a break before creative revisits that story down the line. What if Cody was in the ring celebrating the biggest victory of his illustrious career, completing his family's legacy at the biggest WrestleMania anniversary of all time, only to be brutally cut off and assaulted by a returning Bray Wyatt?

Such a scenario would potentially ruin Cody's WrestleMania moment, but it would be the perfect way to bring Wyatt back as a top-tier main eventer. The heat he would get would be unreal, instantly making him the top heel in the company and a legitimate threat for Cody's newly won championship. The promos and matches between these two would make for some monumental television, and this is a feud that could carry the WWE throughout a large chunk of 2024 if they choose to go down this long and potentially very exciting road.

2 As a special attraction with an undefeated streak

Image credits: WWE

An obvious way to give Bray Wyatt some much-needed momentum following his return to the WWE is to simply have him win matches. One good thing about Wyatt's character is that he doesn't need to be there every week for him to make an impact. Bray doesn't need to be full-time, wrestling every week on TV for him to get back to the main event. WWE's use of "special attraction" wrestlers has been brilliant for the latter part of a decade with the likes of Bill Goldberg and Sting playing that role with the company in the past, and Brock Lesnar and Edge still in the middle of their latest runs as special attraction superstars.

Given the enigmatic nature of Wyatt's character, whichever one they pull the trigger on having him return with, everything about him screams 'special attraction'. Having him show up unannounced the same way Lesnar does and having Wyatt select his opponents and enter feuds that way would add an air of excitement to his character and the nature of his unexpected appearances would undoubtedly pop the WWE Universe. An undefeated streak with this style of booking for Wyatt could be the way to go.

Just take a look back in time to the WCW days and the reemergence of Sting in the late 1990s; The Stinger was away from the ring for a long time, but when he would unexpectedly appear in the rafters, the crowd would go nuts with hype and anticipation, wondering when he would make his in-ring return. Sting literally got over by just being there sometimes, and this could work for Wyatt too.

1 Working a program with WWE Legend Mick Foley and a match at WrestleMania 40

Image credits: WWE

A tried and tested way to get momentum in the world of professional wrestling is to have a legend of the ring "do the honors" to a rising superstar and take a loss. This could be an effective way to reestablish Wyatt as a force to be reckoned with in the WWE, and the company is not short on active legends right now with the likes of Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio, and Edge still presently in active competition. A program with Edge would be especially effective as The Rated R Superstar is set to embark on his retirement run sooner rather than later, and the WWE Universe has yet to be given the dream match of Edge vs. Bray Wyatt just yet. The time is ticking on this one.

However, there is another established, storied legend out there that Wyatt could work with, and this is none other than Mick Foley. The 58-year-old former WWE Champion himself is no stranger to the world of the weird and wonderful in pro wrestling, with his characters such as Mankind channeling his inner dark side similarly to Wyatt. Wyatt and Foley is a dream match of dream matches and a true clashing of generations. Foley stated back in 2021 that he'd be open to a return if it were in a cinematic match, and the demented and twisted Wyatt could be the perfect opponent for The Hardcore Legend's final match, especially if Mick brings back the Mankind persona.

Foley vs. Wyatt was actually teased way back in 2019 when The Fiend attacked Foley with his own move, The Mandible Claw, but nothing ever came of it. It could be said that with the biggest WrestleMania anniversary, WrestleMania 40, less than a year away, now would be the best time to capitalize on Foley's willingness to work a cinematic match. Featuring a clashing of generations on The Grandest Stage Of Them All would give Wyatt the perfect amount of exposure and momentum he needs moving forward in his career.