Bray Wyatt has proved that he's a man of the people with a wholesome interaction with fans before a WWE show.

Wyatt has been back in WWE since October 2022, but unfortunately for him, not everyoe has been totally on board with his return.

Despite that, Bray is still remaining positive, and footage of the interaction with fans shows that he's still committed to making his character work.

What happened with Bray Wyatt?

Bray is a babyface on TV right now, feuding with Bobby Lashley as the pair head into WrestleMania 39.

The pair, if all goes to plan, are set to go one-on-one in a singles match at this year's WrestleMania show, Bray's first since he lost to Randy Orton in 2021.

Proving that he's a hero both on TV and behind the scenes, before a recent WWE show, Wyatt was walking into the arena when fans spotted him and asked him to come over.

As you can see from the wholesome footage below, Bray took the time to speak to the fans, shake their hands, and listen to what they had to say.

In the footage, you simply cannot say that Bray doesn't come off as incredibly likable in the footage. It's honestly great to see

Latest news on Bray Wyatt

As noted, Bray is set to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

The match hasn't been ofifically confirmed by WWE, but according to reports, will definitely be on the card for WrestleMania 39.

However, Bobby wasn't WWE's original oppponent for Bray, with it emerging that Brock Lesnar was also pitched a match with the former WWE Champion.

Despite that, Fightful notes that Brock turned down the chance to face Bray, and will instead face Omos at the biggest show of the year in April 2023.

You can read more about Brock's decision to turn down a match with Wyatt at this year's WrestleMania, after also doing the same in 2016, by clicking here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.