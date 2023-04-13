Brock Lesnar was 'confronted' by Shane McMahon following a heated incident at WWE WrestleMania 34 in April 2018.

Despite retaining his Universal Championship in the show's main event, Brock really wasn't happy after his match with Roman Reigns at the show.

Lesnar ended up throwing his title at Vince McMahon, with his son Shane then deciding to confront 'The Beast' about what he did.

What happened at WWE WrestleMania 34?

As noted, Brock beat Roman in the main event of WrestleMania 34, despite many fans feeling certain that WWE was going to crown Reigns as champion.

Lesnar, despite winning what was WWE's biggest match of the year, was absoutely irate about his bout with Reigns, and that spilt over when he got backstage at the end of the show.

As you can see from the footage below, an irate Lesnar walked past close personal friend Vince after his match, and instead of going up and speaking to him, decided to throw his title at his boss...

Video: Brock Lesnar throws Universal Championship at Vince McMahon in April 2018

No one really knows why Lesnar threw his title at McMahon, with the situation being made even more surprising by the fact that it came just after Brock had beaten Reigns in the main event of the biggest show of 2018.

Vince wasn't happy with what happened, and understandably so, calling Lesnar an "a******" as he walked off, and his son Shane was also pretty irate with what he saw...

Who tried to confront Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34?

After the heated incident, it was Shane McMahon, Vince's son, who tried to confront Lesnar.

Road Dogg, speaking on his Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast recalled that the son of WWE's Executive Chairman tried to get in the face of the angry Brock, via WrestleTalk.

I remember Shane being hot and trying to go after Brock and I said, ‘Hey, let’s let it go, let it go. Let’s just stay right here and all keep our teeth. Shane was hot and wanted to go. He ended up going.

Road Dogg also reiterated that no one really knows why Brock was so angry, but he and Vince are still close personal friends, ao whatever issue they had over five years ago has clearly been squashed.

