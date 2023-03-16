Brock Lesnar pushed through a change to the card for WWE WrestleMania 35, it has been claimed.

In a rather surprising move, Brock's match with Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship opened WrestleMania 35 in April 2019.

And it has now emerged that the decision to have the match go on first was one that Brock pushed through...

How did Brock Lesnar impact the WrestleMania 35 card?

As noted, Lesnar v Rollins opened WrestleMania 35, with Seth beating 'The Beast' to win the Universal Championship for the first time.

Not many fans expected the match to go on first, and that's because it in WWE's original plans...

Ex-WWE writer Dave Schilling noted on Twitter that Lesnar campaigned to have his match go on first, ensuring that he'd then be able to go home early.

Brock and Seth was supposed to semi-main and last minute Brock changed it to the opener so he could go home early. That pushed Lashley and Finn to a spot when the crowd was flatter than a plate full of piss.

Schilling explains that the decision to have Brock v Rollins go on first was made "at the last minute", with the match being originally planned for much later on in the show.

Instead, Finn Balor v Bobby Lashley ended up taking its place, and with the crowd incredibly tired during the longest WrestleMania in history, their match unfortunately suffered.

Schilling posted a fascinating thread with some incredible backstage scoops from WrestleMania 35, which you can read in full by clicking here.

What is Brock Lesnar doing at WrestleMania 39?

Four years on from his match with Rollins, Brock is again slated for the WrestleMania card this year around, with 'The Beast' set to share the ring with Omos.

The match, per WrestleVotes, was one that Brock's close personal friend Vince McMahon campaigned for, and Triple H agreed to put on the card.

Brock was pitched matches against Gunther, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bray Wyatt and the aforementioned Lashley, all of which fell through for various reasons.

You can read more about the fascinating news surrounding Brock's failed WrestleMania matches, including him turning down one of Triple H's pitches, by clicking right here.

Rollins, who Brock shared the ring with at WrestleMania 35, is also set to wrestle at this year's show, with a match being confirmed between Seth and Logan Paul on last week's Raw.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.