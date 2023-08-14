Highlights Brock Lesnar's loyalty to WWE may be tested as AEW continues to grow, with Tony Khan offering wrestlers big financial packages

Matt Hardy has explained that Lesnar could be tempted to join AEW should he receive a big money from Tony Khan

However, the sentiment seems like WWE wouldn't ever let Lesanr leave, and would beat any offer that might come his way from AEW

"The Beast" Brock Lesnar is a megastar in the world of WWE.

Other than a stint in Japan in the mid 2000s before his jump to the UFC, he has also been completely loyal to the WWE for the entirety of his wrestling career.

That being said, since the inception of AEWin 2019, there has been another big money market in the wrestling industry, and could Lesnar end up there?

Could Brock Lesnar join AEW?

AEW has risen to new heights over the past four years and continues to grow, and has big financial backing from owner Tony Khan.

Now, Matt Hardy, who is currently an in-ring talent in AEW has discussed exactly what it would take to get Brock to ink a deal and join the AEW roster.

Hardy left the WWE in 2020 but, as a lifelong wrestling fan, still actively follows the product and discusses it on his popular "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast.

Hardy had nothing but praise for Brock during the latest episode of his podcast, saying that Brock reminds him a lot of his own brother, Jeff Hardy. Matt noted that Brock was always very appreciative of his spot on the roster and very low-key, and a very private person.

Image Credit: Sports Illustrated

Matt also stated that Brock is the most legitimate athlete he has ever been in the ring with, calling him "one of the best in the world".

He stated that Brock putting over Cody Rhodes in such a big way at the end of their SummerSlam match, in the unplanned moment where Brock endorsed Cody by raising his hand showed Lesnar's true self, being unselfish in nature and being with the WWE for the greater good.

Later on in the program, Matt Hardy discussed exactly what it would take to bring Brock Lesnar into AEW.

Hardy referenced the current "hitman" gimmick portrayed by popular AEW tag-team, The Butcher & The Blade, who work for whoever offers them the most money. Matt noted that is what Brock Lesnar is, and for Brock Lesnar to make the jump to AEW, Tony Khan would have to shell out big money to land "The Beast."

Image Credits: WWE

Matt also noted that he feels Brock Lesnar would be loyal to Vince McMahon, stating that "The Beast" is most likely a WWE lifer, but could be swayed by a big money offer.

“I would guess that Brock feels a bit of an allegiance to Vince, I feel like he feels faithful to Vince because he feel like Vince has taken pretty good care of him. I could see him being a WWE lifer, but if Tony was going to somehow procure Brock, he would just have to shell out the big bucks.”

Latest news on Brock Lesnar's WWE status

Image Credits: WWE

Brock Lesnar is expected to be taking a leave of absence from the WWE following his SummerSlam loss to Cody Rhodes.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer noted that Lesnar picked up an undisclosed injury during the match, and is expected to be out of action for the remainder of 2023.

Meltzer did note however that there is still a chance that "The Beast" will be back in November for the next big Saudi Arabian Premium Live Event.

Lesnar is expected to be a regular on WWE programming once again starting at the beginning of 2024 in time for the Royal Rumble to set up his storylines heading into WrestleMania 40.

