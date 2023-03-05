Here are our rankings for every Brock Lesnar WrestleMania Match up to WrestleMania 38 (as of writing on Sunday, March 5th 2023).

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the modern era of the company, but what are his best matches at the largest event of the year, WrestleMania?

Lesnar has been in the company across three different decades, and in that time, he has had some fantastic bouts in WWE…and some that fans have tried to forget.

We’ll be looking at Lesnar's matches at the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’ in this article, ranking them from the absolute worst to the contests that have sat at the pinnacle of excellence of the annual extravaganza.

Brock Lesnar WrestleMania Matches

As of writing, the ‘Beast Incarnate’ has competed at WrestleMania on eleven different occasions against various different opponents.

11. Worst - Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg - WrestleMania XX (2004)

On paper, Lesnar vs WCW legend and former World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg should’ve been an absolute barnburner…but in 2004, that was far from the case.

One of the major issues was that both men were set to leave the company after the bout, and the fans in Madison Square Garden that night were more than aware of it.

The match never got out of first gear, and the only saving grace was Special Guest Referee Stone Cold Steve Austin hitting Stunners at the end of the match.

10. Brock Lesnar vs Undertaker - WrestleMania XXX (2014)

We’re jumping forward ten years for this next one, which saw Lesnar defeat The Undertaker to conquer the iconic Streak.

‘Taker, unfortunately, suffered from a concussion during the match, which meant that he was unable to compete at the level he expected of himself.

Speaking on his Last Ride documentary series, the Deadman would reveal that he still cannot actually remember competing in that bout (via EssentiallySports):

“The match with Brock happened, which, to this day, I still don’t remember. I’m not sure when I got concussed. I don’t know how that match happened. I have no recollection of any of that. My last memory of that day was at about 3.30 in the afternoon. I was gone, man.”

9. Brock Lesnar vs Triple H - WrestleMania 29 (2013)

Despite Lesnar making his return the night after WrestleMania 28 to confront John Cena, he had completely cooled off as a character by the time he faced The Game at ‘Mania 29 in New Jersey.

There was nothing horribly wrong with the match itself, but it lacked the excitement of some of the other bouts we’ll be looking at on this list.

8. Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns - WrestleMania 34 (2018)

Coming three years after Reigns seemed to be getting his ‘coronation’ at the company at WrestleMania 31, he once again took a loss in a ‘Mania main event.

The crowd were in no way interested in seeing the ‘Big Dog’ get the win here and they would hijack the match, booing both competitors until the final moments when Lesnar would get somewhat of a shock win.

7. Dean Ambrose vs Brock Lesnar - WrestleMania 32 (2016)

The best word to describe this match would be disappointing.

Lesnar typically has great matches against competitors who are smaller in stature than the Beast (see Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles et al.), but the violent no-disqualification match that fans were hoping to see happen at WrestleMania 32 never really got out of second gear.

This could’ve been so much more.

6. Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar - WrestleMania 38 (2022)

The official crowning of Roman Reigns as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion and the match was FAR better than their previous contest at ‘Mania 34.

Lesnar entered the match as a babyface, and with the crowd far more inclined to cheer the Beast than they were Roman four years prior, leading to an exciting back-and-forth encounter that saw The Tribal Chief reach the mountain top.

5. Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre - WrestleMania 36 (2020)

This is a pretty difficult one to judge, as it took place in the WWE Performance Center with no fans in attendance.

Despite that, it genuinely felt like a big moment when McIntyre took the win over the champ Lesnar and finally made his own way to the top of the company after many trials and tribulations.

We’ve put this in the middle because it’s really tough to assess in a fair way without the benefit that the other matches had in front of huge crowds.

4. Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar - WrestleMania 35 (2019)

We’re now able to get into some of the fun stuff, and whilst this was a quick bout to start WrestleMania 35, with the build to the match and the actual execution being solid.

Paul Heyman would appear and interrupt the intro to the show, stating that if Lesnar was not going to be in the main event (which was Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair), then they wanted to get his match out of the way as soon as possible.

Despite the actual bell-to-bell not being that long at all, it was a great match that showed off Lesnar’s imposing nature and dominance until Rollins was able to hit a low blow on the Beast. Still, it took THREE Curb Stomps from Rollins to get the pinfall win.

3. Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar - WrestleMania 33 (2017)

Compared to their 2004 encounter, this is night and day.

The two behemoths knew exactly what was needed of them, hitting massive moves on each other in an extremely fun contest that saw Lesnar walk away as the Universal Champion.

In terms of matches that are less than five minutes bell to bell, you’d be hard-pressed to find one that is better than this.

2. Kurt Angle vs Brock Lesnar - WrestleMania 19 (2003)

Unfortunately, this match is largely remembered by fans as being the bout where Lesnar would botch a Shooting Star Press.

Beyond that though, this was an absolutely incredible match between two of the best performers in the history of professional wrestling, with Angle and Lesnar being able to produce a highly physical encounter in which Lesnar would win his first ‘Mania main event.

You absolutely need to go out of your way to watch this match if you’ve never seen it before, especially if you didn’t have the chance to watch Lesnar in his earlier run.

1. Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins - WrestleMania 31 (2015)

This would start out as a singles match between Lesnar and Reigns before Rollins would cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Rollins’ cashing in during the WrestleMania main event was the first time in history that it took place,

and it created a fantastic WrestleMania moment for the Architect.

The singles match between Lesnar and Reigns was enjoyable on its own, but the crowd would really kick into high gear when Rollins appeared.

This match is also notable for being the first time that Lesnar would send an opponent to ‘Suplex City,’ with the term then becoming a mainstay of his presentation from then on in.