Summary WWE's Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen on programming for over two years.

Bliss won't be returning to WWE TV anytime soon, despite recent reports, with the reason why having been revealed.

Her absence leaves a gap due to her successful career as a former champion.

With WWE on the Road to WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble will kick-start an exciting season of surprises and change. However, one return that many of the WWE Universe expected to happen soon is reportedly not set to occur, with recent updates revealing Alexa Bliss won't be on TV anytime soon.

The former five-time World Champion has not been seen on WWE programming for over two years. A superstar with a huge fanbase, many of the WWE Universe expected 2025 to be the year of major returns for WWE's women's division. With Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair still off TV, it appeared that this hat-trick of returns was destined for in and around the Royal Rumble.

It was only earlier this year that the WWE Universe was introduced to a credible report linking Bliss to a return. However, yet to appear on WWE programming, a new update has revealed that plans for a return of the Five Feet of Fury have been shelved, with no return planned anymore.

Alexa Bliss' WWE Career

A successful main roster run sees her absence leave a gap

Having been signed with the WWE since 2013, Bliss has enjoyed a successful decade with the company. Navigating herself out of NXT, she went on to achieve her real triumphs on the main roster. A former five-time World Champion, she also had three Tag Team reigns alongside a Money in the Bank win.

WWE's second-ever Triple Crown Champion, her two-year absence has been felt. Despite treading water in the year prior to her maternity leave, Bliss' ability to entertain crowds and create a dedicated fanbase for herself made her a huge player in the women's division.

A Tale of Two Reports

A return has been cancelled after a nixed appearance on Raw

It was only two weeks ago that credible WWE Insider WrestleVotes revealed that Bliss' return was on the 'horizon' with creative already coming up with ideas for her. Sadly, plans are subject to change in the WWE, as PWInsider has provided fans with a disappointing update that reveals Bliss won't be seen anytime soon.

The report, which comes from the reputable Mike Johnson, reveals that WWE's creative team was told to put plans for Bliss on hold 'indefinitely'. The update also states that she was supposed to return on Raw in San Jose a few weeks ago, involving herself with the Wyatt Sicks. Those plans were cancelled before the show, and any plans going forward were further shelved.

It's noted that there were no issues with the creative, and everyone was receptive to what was meant to happen, including Bliss herself. Many within the company are unaware of what could've caused this sudden change, but one source noted how contract issues could be at play. Not set for the Royal Rumble, this update from PWInsider will disappoint many within the WWE Universe.