Carlito could be on his way back to the WWE following the explosive ovation he received for a cameo appearance at this year's WWE Backlash event where the 44-year-old Puerto Rican wrestling sensation rushed the ring to save Bad Bunny and Rey Mysterio from an assault from The Judgment Day. If reports are to be believed, Carlito has already signed a brand-new WWE deal, with the general belief that he will become a member of the SmackDown brand.

Carlito has certainly got the WWE Universe talking as of late, leaving everyone eagerly awaiting his arrival and watching to see the direction his career goes next in 2023. However, it is important to remember that while Carlito may indeed become a featured WWE superstar again sooner rather than later, he has already had an incredibly successful run in the company in the past. Without further ado, here are five of the biggest moments in the WWE career of Carlito Caribbean Cool (so far).

5 Defeating John Cena for the United States Championship in his debut match

Carlito was very quick to make an impression in the WWE and while the company's creative was still working on building up John Cena towards the main event, they were also bringing in fresh, new talent as they moved forward with the Ruthless Aggression era. One of the names to arrive on the scene and make an impact was none other than Carlito.

The cool and charismatic young superstar debuted on the October 7th edition of WWE SmackDown and cheated to win not only his debut match but also the WWE United States championship when he knocked out Cena with a steel chain to score the victory. Debuts don't get much better than winning gold in your first-ever match on WWE's main roster, and this win set Carlito's character up for a brilliant run as one of SmackDown's top heels in the US Title division as the company built him towards the main event.

4 His rivalry with "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair

On the June 20th, 2005 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Carlito was drafted from SmackDown over to the red brand, and once again, he was quick to make an impact when he defeated Shelton Benjamin and won the Intercontinental Title. This once again set Carlito up to be a major player on Raw. The Puerto Rican star had an incredible showing at New Year's Revolution 2006, an event which saw Carlito, who had been grinding his way to the main event, put on a valiant effort inside the Elimination Chamber.

However, before he battled for the WWE Championship in the chamber, Carlito fought one of the most legendary wrestlers in the business. After Evolution had faded, Ric Flair embarked on what would become his last full-time run in the singles division. Carlito would target Flair early on in his Raw tenure, and the two would become bitter rivals for almost a year, often leaving each other alone for a spell before resuming their bitter hatred for one another, often randomly, in various segments and interviews. Carlito even lost the Intercontinental Championship to Flair at Unforgiven 2005, giving "The Nature Boy" his first and only run with the belt.

It just became a "thing" that Carlito and Ric Flair were mortal enemies, and this made for some truly brilliant TV. The matches between the two were always top-notch, the promos were often completely hilarious, and some of Carlito's best heel work came from his disrespectful behavior toward Flair. They just had an unparalleled chemistry when working together, and this stems from Flair being a huge supporter of the Colon family, having many a brutal battle with Carlito's father, Carlos Colon over the years, and effectively watching Carlito grow up along the way whenever the two legends met in the ring in Puerto Rico.

3 Tribute to the Troops 2006: Defeating Randy Orton at Camp Victory in Baghdad

A pivotal moment in Carlito's career came during the WWE's annual Tribute to the Troops tour. The 2006 tour was particularly special as it was filmed at Camp Victory in Baghdad, which was a very important place for the United States Armed Forces during the Iraq War. This year particularly sticks out however as the entire show was thrown into turmoil just a day before filming as a mortar strike happened near the camp which injured a number of troops. There were talks at the time for the superstars to be evacuated back to the United States, but the WWE Team ultimately decided to stay.

This resulted in the troops in attendance being very grateful and incredibly fired up for the event. While the superstars were growing a great deal of respect for the troops, the troops were showing respect right back, having mingled with the stars throughout the filming process, finding it very hard to boo anyone. This made for an absolutely beautiful show, which saw Carlito cheat to win in the main event against Randy Orton to a roaring ovation as Carlito held Randy's trunks while he pinned and asked the troops in attendance to not tell the referee.

2 Inducting his legendary father into the Hall of Fame

When Carlos Colon was selected as an inductee for the WWE Hall of Fame's Class of 2014, fans were wondering if Carlito would return to the ceremony to induct him after he was released from WWE several years previously back in 2010. Jerry Lawler took to the stage at the Hall of Fame ceremony and announced that Carlito, along with his brother Primo and his cousin Epico, would be the ones making the induction, and the crowd went wild when Caribbean Cool took to the stage.

A visibly shook and surprised Carlito went on to joke that he isn't used to receiving such an ovation these days as he works in bingo halls and high schools, making light of his WWE release. It seems as though Carlito wasn't expecting to still be as over as he was! The family then went on to tell some beautiful stories about the legendary Colon, and they proudly inducted him into the Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy in the history books. An emotional Carlos Colon embraced his family and went on to give a truly beautiful HOF speech.

1 Having a WrestleMania moment with "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Topping out this list is Carlito's first WrestleMania appearance, and he didn't even have a match! At WrestleMania 21, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper hosted a special edition of his classic Piper's Pit talk show with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Regarded by many wrestling fans as one of the biggest dream matches of all time, we sadly never did get to see Piper and Austin go one-on-one, but what we did get is a memorable segment not only between two legends, but also Carlito getting yet another rub from the stars of yesterday.

Carlito interrupted the segment and went on to disrespect and attack Roddy Piper, only to receive a Stunner from Austin before Austin and Hot Rod shared a beer bash. This brawl with Piper led to Carlito creating his own version of Piper's Pit, which he called Carlito's Cabana. The segment was always top quality entertainment and allowed Carlito to tap into his comedic side, while still maintaining the momentum of a serious pro wrestler and furthering his WWE storylines in the process. Piper even got revenge on Carlito a couple of years later when he crashed an episode of Carlito's Cabana in 2008.