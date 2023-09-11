Highlights CM Punk's run on WWE Backstage was controlled by FOX, at the request of Vince McMahon, due to his controversial comments about WWE's product.

WWE intervened to keep Punk under control because of his outspoken nature, causing him to make fewer appearances on the show over time.

Despite rumors of a possible return to WWE, it is unlikely that CM Punk will come back due to burning bridges and strained relationships with the company.

CM Punk had to be 'controlled' by FOX, at the request of Vince McMahon, during his run on WWE Backstage.

WWE Backstage was a show hosted by Renee Young and Booker T that aired on FOX from 2019 to 2021.

The show's format featured the hosts talking to special guests, who were encouraged to give their own honest opinions about ongoing storylines and matches going on at the time on WWE television.

How did WWE feel about CM Punk's most recent run?

In November 2019, FOX shocked the world by bringing in CM Punk as a special guest. This marked his first appearance on a WWE-branded show for over five years since his controversial exit from the company in 2015. Punk became a regular contributor on WWE Backstage, but gradually made fewer appearances as the series went on.

It has now been reported that WWE had to intervene and tell FOX to keep Punk 'under control', as the outspoken superstar had plenty of controversial comments to say about WWE's product from the get-go.

It is no secret that "The Best In The World" CM Punk is one of the most outspoken superstars in the business. He has his own set of opinions, and he is not afraid to voice them.

Punk himself addressed this on his first full sit-down appearance on the show back in 2019 when he stated that he was not affiliated with WWE in any way and has no relationship with the WWE in any capacity. Him being on the show was purely a CM Punk and FOX decision.

In the opening moments of the show, Punk made his intentions clear.

Here I am, somebody who is not employed by the WWE, and I get to criticize the product. That is something I have always done, and I think that is what made me popular. To a fault, I have no filter between my mouth and my brain, I've always been this way, and it's just something that I feel maybe I can do and find my way in the business again. There's a lot of stuff that's broken, what the product, what the show and what the fans need, is someone without the ties [to the WWE] just to tell it like it is.

Punk lived up to his own description of his role in the very same show, when he unloaded a full barrel on a segment when "King" Baron Corbin called out Roman Reigns, only for a person in a dog costume to appear instead.

Punk responded by calling the segment 'bad creative' and 'garbage' much to the surprise of Booker T, Paige and Renee Young, all of whom were on a WWE paycheck and visibly shook before they quickly moved on to the next topic.

Ringside News is reporting that Punk caused a lot of problems on WWE Backstage for his outspoken nature, which resulted in WWE having to intervene to tell FOX to keep Punk under control.

Unsurprisingly, as time went on, Punk was featured on the show less and less.

CM Punk caused a lot of problems for WWE when he was on their FS1 "WWE Backstage" show. We are told that "When [CM Punk] started causing problems on the [WWE Backstage] show with his comments, he was scaled back." When he kept causing issues, WWE told Fox "no more" or he needed to be controlled.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE?

CM Punk's future in professional wrestling is still up in the air at the moment following his firing from AEW earlier this month.

It has been heavily rumored that Punk has been seeking to return to the WWE for a while, even while he was still under contract with AEW.

WWE apparently shot down any chances of Punk returning in time for a rumored WrestleMania 39 program with Kevin Owens.

Punk's former WWE Backstage partner, Booker T, noted on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast that he believes Punk may have burnt one too many bridges for a WWE return to ever come to pass.

Booker also noted that Punk was easy to work with when filming WWE Backstage, but also appeared quite 'stand-offish'.

