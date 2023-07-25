Kevin Owens was attacked by the Judgment Day during a singles match between Sami Zayn and Dominik Mysterio on WWE Raw this week.

This led to a distraction for Zayn and a win for Dirty Dom, who retained his NXT North American Championship in the process.

Eventually, the trainer’s room was then shown where Kevin Owens seemed to be injured which could lead into a possible absence for some time.

A new report suggests that Owens’ injury was legitimate and the storyline involving the attack was a part of writing him off TV.

The Undisputed Tag Team Champions have all the support from fans around the world.

However, both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have not been involved in a massive storyline since their victory against the Usos at WrestleMania 39.

With their recent storyline involving the Judgment Day, things seemed to get intense to some extent. The champions successfully defended their Undisputed tag titles against Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio cementing their position on the top.

On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, Sami Zayn challenged Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship. During a classic singles battle, things turned around when Kevin Owens was dragged out to the stage with the Judgment Day attacking him. This eventually led to a distraction for Sami Zayn and a victory for Dominik Mysterio.

Is Kevin Owens injured?

After the attack, Owens was seen favoring his rib in the trainer’s room which could possibly lead to a serious injury.

As per a recent report from WRKD Wrestling, the injury seems to be legitimate and had happened before the recent attack from the Judgment Day.

As per the report, the recent attack on Owens was showcased to write him off WWE TV giving him some time to heal the injury. However, this could make a massive impact on the Undisputed Tag Team Championship reign of both stars.

What will happen to Sami Zayn if Kevin Owens is injured?

If the Prizefighter’s injury gets serious, it could eventually cost him a lot of time off his career.

However, the effects of his injury would be felt by Sami Zayn as well. Reigning as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, both Owens and Zayn have had a fantastic time at the top.

Owens’ injury could possibly put an end to their tag title reign and rule him out of SummerSlam. However, it could also eventually lead to Sami resuming his singles career. Zayn being a part of Raw could have some big storylines to get to the pinnacle of the industry.

A possible storyline with Gunther or Finn Balor could eventually lead to Zayn getting elevated to the World Heavyweight Championship picture. If Zayn is able to clinch the World Heavyweight Championship anytime soon, a blockbuster rivalry against a returning Kevin Owens could be witnessed ending the on-screen friendship between both stars.

Zayn could also turn heel and feud with the likes of Cody Rhodes to attract some interesting storylines after SummerSlam 2023.

