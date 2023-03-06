GiveMeSport has learned that a 6x World Champion is 'more likely' to appear at WrestleMania 39 than The Rock

WWE: 6x Champion 'much more likely' to make WrestleMania appearance than The Rock

Stone Cold Steve Austin is "much more likely" to appear at WWE WrestleMania 39 than The Rock.

GiveMeSport has learned that after pulling out of his planned match with Roman Reigns, The Rock is not set to appear at WrestleMania in any capacity.

Instead, WrestleVotes has revealed in an exclusive interview that fans should view an appearance from Stone Cold as more of a possibility instead.

Will The Rock be at WrestleMania 39?

For the majority of 2022, many fans speculated that The Rock was going to return to WWE for a match at WrestleMania 39 with his cousin, Roman Reigns.

Instead, it was reported by the Wrestling Observer in January 2023 that The Rock turned down WWE's offer for a match, believing he couldn't get into good enough shape by April.

GiveMeSport asked WrestleVotes in an exclusive interview about the possibility of The Rock showing up at WrestleMania 39, and unfortunately for fans, it isn't likely...

That's tough because the people in that stadium, initially when they bought their tickets, they were expecting The Rock. What role does he play? If he shows up on the big screen, that's going to get booed. If he comes out at the end, as you're going off the air, I guess you could do that. But it's much more likely that you see Steve Austin in some capacity than The Rock.

So, if fans might end up being disappointed if they're still expecting The Rock to show up at WrestleMania, despite turning down Triple H's approach for a match.

Read More: WWE: John Cena's genuinely wholesome relationship with cameraman Stu

Will Stone Cold Steve Austin be at WrestleMania?

As noted, Stone Cold is "much more likely" to be at WrestleMania, but Triple H wanted him to be involved in a much bigger role than he's going to be in.

Fightful reported last year that WWE made an approach for Austin to wrestle a match at WrestleMania 39, mainly down to how successful his return against Kevin Owens was in 2022.

The offers Triple H made to Austin were big, with Wrestling Observer reporting that matches against Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar were pitched to Stone Cold, both for pretty big money.

But just like The Rock, Austin turned down WWE's request, opting not to step back into the ring and to stay retired after having his final match in Texas in April 2022.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.