Summary WWE Championship reigns since 2020 have been tumultuous with short runs and unexpected turns.

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar had forgettable title reigns amidst evolving storylines.

Roman Reigns' historic 735-day WWE Championship reign reshaped his legacy and elevated the title's prestige.

The WWE Championship is the company's most prolific title in the company's decades-long history. Since its inception in 1963, some of the biggest superstars in the squared circle have hoisted the belt.

Since 2020, the title has had an interesting lineage, to put it lightly. The WWE title has endured a global pandemic, a two-and-a-half-year reign, and some of its shortest runs, leading to often unmemorable moments in dark times for many fans. Despite all of this, the belt remains as highly respected as ever, with current champion Cody Rhodes doing his best to live up to his word.

Here are the last ten WWE Championship reigns, ranked from worst to best.

10 The Miz

The A-Lister's second World Championship is a head scratcher

Reign Number 2 Date Won February 21, 2021 Who He Defeated Drew McIntyre Date Lost March 1, 2021 Who He Lost To Bobby Lashley Total Days Held 8 days

The Miz has stood the test of time on WWE television. The smarky, slimy know-it-all has had two runs with the WWE Championship. Both surprisingly came off a Money in the Bank cash-in (which he won off Otis), with his most recent coming off the main event of Elimination Chamber 2021.

Fans were curious to see where The Miz could take his first World Championship in a decade, yet didn't have to wait long to see he was merely a stepping stone. After just eight days, The Miz dropped the WWE Championship in a lumberjack match to Bobby Lashley. Quite honestly, it took a lot for this writer to remember this even happened.

9 Brock Lesnar

Old reliable for Vince McMahon once more