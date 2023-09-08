Highlights WWE's storylines and matches have contributed to their recent success and record-breaking live events, with the Bloodline story playing a major role.

WWE has delivered some massive storylines and matches this year. Headlined by the Bloodline story that ran for a major part of the year, WWE's storylines have played a major role in their recent success and record-breaking premium live events.

From Royal Rumble to Payback, WWE has managed to keep the world talking about its intense stories and rivalries. While all the remaining premium live events are seemingly sold out, WWE has also managed to break records and sell more than 90,000 tickets for WrestleMania XL on the first day.

While there might be a lot of opportunities to do so, a few of these decisions must be executed this year itself to kick off the Road to WrestleMania with everyone engaged. Let's take a look at what WWE should do before 2023 ends.

5 Iyo Sky loses the Women's Championship

Iyo Sky shocked the world with a successful Money in the Bank cash-in at SummerSlam 2023. Since then, The Genius of the Sky has been able to cement her position at the top of the blue brand as the Women's Champion.

However, the WWE Universe has not been very fascinated with her work in the company lately. One of the major reasons for that is the lack of top women competing on SmackDown. With 2023 nearing its end, WWE must have interesting storylines heading into the Road to WrestleMania.

Though Sky deserves a massive championship run, the lack of top women on the roster has been a huge obstacle for her. Keeping the title on someone like Charlotte Flair or Bayley could slide some massive storylines into the mix ahead of the Road to WrestleMania.



4 Chad Gable wins the Intercontinental Championship

"The Ring General" Gunther and Alpha Academy's Chad Gable have been engaged in a massive feud on Raw for the past few weeks. While Gunther has already made history by becoming the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, Chad Gable has clearly been one of the biggest challenges he has faced.

In addition to that, the master of Alpha Academy is the only one to defeat Gunther in a singles match since he debuted in the main roster. With the WWE Universe rallying behind him, Chad Gable should be in line to get a huge push. Gable was also one of the biggest stars the WWE Universe believed to become the next Intercontinental Champion.

With a few months left to close in the year, Chad Gable winning the Intercontinental Championship in 2023 is still a possibility. Gunther has already broken Honky Tonk Man's record, so Chad Gable defeating him in the coming weeks would be a win-win situation for WWE. This could eventually turn out to be the massive push Chad Gable needs to enhance into the main event scene.

3 The Judgment Day implodes

While the WWE Universe has been waiting to see the Judgment Day break up, Damian Priest and Finn Balor shocked the world by wining the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Payback 2023. After getting a massive win against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Judgment Day seems stronger than ever right now.

In addition to that, WWE has possibly hinted towards JD McDonagh becoming a member of the Judgment Day very soon. However, after a lot of backstage promos and strategic issues, the cracks in Judgment Day are held up by a thread. WWE must book a storyline break-up between Damian Priest and Finn Balor very soon.

This would allow WWE to add some massive angles into the mix and also get Finn Balor back into the World Heavyweight Championship picture. With everything going on, Balor and Priest parting ways might be the best storyline for WWE during the remaining weeks and months of 2023.



2 Grayson Waller gets a massive push

Undoubtedly, Grayson Waller is one of the most talented stars on SmackDown currently. With incredible mic skills and intense in-ring action, Waller has had a great stint in NXT. However, since he was brought to the main roster, The Moment Maker has not been able to showcase his talent to the fullest.

Grayson Waller proved to be above half of the roster when he confronted John Cena at Money in the Bank 2023, performing amazingly on the mic and being verbally superior to many seasoned veterans of WWE. With Road to WrestleMania approaching, Waller needs a massive push to get to the top of the roster before the year ends.

A big push for Waller before 2023 ends would predictably help him get to the title picture easily on the Road to WrestleMania. A push like that could add Waller to the list of top-tier stars. This could eventually add some interesting rivalries and storylines to the blue brand as well.

1 Seth Rollins drops the World Heavyweight Championship

The Visionary has been a fighting champion since he became the inaugural World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2023. Defying the odds numerous times, Seth Rollins has earned the love and respect of fans with his amazing reign on the top.

However, Rollins getting a long reign like Roman Reigns isn't something fans want. Rather, The Visionary dropping the championship by the end of this year would be a perfect way to keep things interesting. This could be followed by Seth Rollins winning the Royal Rumble to earn the top spot once again.

With Rollins having a back injury, a break from TV won't harm The Visionary's character. This could open the door for WWE adding a wild return to WrestleMania XL.

Triple H could book Roman Reigns in a segment to boast about the men he defeated during his reign, which could then lead to Rollins making a return. This would predictably add a massive pop to The Visionary's run, and he could be the one to end Roman's reign at the top.

Rollins has had a brilliant rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura lately. Though he defeated The King of Strong Style at Payback, both men are seemingly running it back at Fastlane. This could be a great time to put the title on Nakamura.

