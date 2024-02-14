Highlights WWE has changed its plans for Jade Cargill at Elimination Chamber.

Cargill was originally supposed to be part of the women's Elimination Chamber match.

However, WWE has now scrapped those plans, leaving Cargill unused and off television.

WWE have reportedly shifted their plans for Jade Cargill at Elimination Chamber. As it stands, we are just over one week away from the exciting Premium Live Event. The show regularly comes with a fair amount of buzz, especially given that it’s usually the last stop on WWE’s road to WrestleMania, but, this year in particular, hype for the show is high as it will be the company’s first major show broadcast from Australia.

As is usually the case for the pay-per-view, next Saturday’s show is set to reveal more of the company’s plans for the Show of Shows this April, with a title match scheduled, and two Elimination Chamber matches set up to determine a challenger for both Raw’s top men’s and top women’s titles at WrestleMania. For this, qualifying matches are well underway. One woman who was originally planned to take part in the marquee match was Cargill.

WWE had accidentally revealed Cargill's involvement

They've changed those plans since

Three competitors have already earned their place in the match to determine the challenger for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania, with another three still to be decided. However, with this match in particular, it seemed as if WWE had accidentally revealed the full field of women for the Chamber in a preview article on their website. On it, blurred images were shown that were deduced by fans to be the three women who have now been confirmed for the match in Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan, alongside Tiffany Stratton, Naomi and Jade Cargill, whose participation was seemingly given away.

For a few days, it did appear as if the leaked lineup would be the one that we would see next Saturday, particularly as qualifying matches for Stratton and Naomi have been set up, but the inclusion of Cargill intrigued many fans, as, aside from the Royal Rumble, Jade’s appearances in WWE have been extremely limited to date.

Now, regardless of the leak’s accuracy, it seems that the company have pivoted away from any potential participation for Jade next Saturday, as PWInsider are now reporting via WrestlingNews that any plans for Cargill to be a part of the six-woman Elimination Chamber match in Australia have now been scrapped.

The reason for scrapping the plans is unclear, but it means that Cargill will remain off of television and unused, as she's been throughout the majority of her WWE run so far.

WWE have done very little with Jade Cargill

She's wrestled just once since joining

Aside from her appearance in the Royal Rumble match last month, Cargill has had very little to do in WWE so far. The former AEW star has rarely been on television since she signed with WWE late last year. Whether it's due to Triple H and co believing she isn't quite ready yet, or they simply don't know what to do with her remains to be seen, but she's not been featured quite as much as many expected when she jumped from Tony Khan's promotion.

As always, as more comes out about the future plans for Jade Cargill, as well as the lineup for Elimination Chamber, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.