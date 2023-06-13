It’s been reported that a gimmick change could be coming for a WWE Raw tag team.

The Maximum Male Models have had an up-and-down trajectory since their arrival on the roster around a year ago.

Their inception saw LA Knight (then named Max Dupri) introduce former Raw commentator Mace and Saudi Arabia star Mansoor as supposed fashion icons.

Latest news on Maximum Males Models

Many fans were upset with how the wildly popular LA Knight had been repackaged and this, alongside the strange catchphrases and taglines which came with the group, meant that the audience very quickly lost interest in the new act.

However, the summer of last year was a time of drastic change throughout the company and, with Triple H taking over all of WWE’s creative responsibilities, alterations were made to attempt to salvage the team. Fans were relieved to see Max Dupri return to his LA Knight persona, while the Maximum Male Models became associated with Sofia Cromwell, who became known as Maxxine Dupri.

Yet, it wasn’t until the group began interacting with Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy that viewers were truly entertained. When Maxxine took a particular liking to Otis and tried to recruit him as a model, fans had some genuine comedic moments which piqued their interest.

Latest news on plans for Maximum Male Models

Though, in recent weeks, the company has decided to focus solely on Maxxine’s interactions with the Alpha Academy rather than the models themselves. Gable has even offered to train Dupri, which seems to be where the story is headed.

So, with no recent sightings of the Maximum Male Models on WWE’s weekly TV as of late, many may wonder whether the company has any plans for the duo.

As per Fightful Select, it’s said that Mace and Mansoor could be set for a repackaging in the future, with it not indicated as to what this may mean or even whether there are plans to keep the two together or separate them for use in the singles division.

In the past, Vince McMahon is said to have been high on the Maximum Male Models gimmick. However, he also is believed to have wanted them to be less ‘flamboyant’ and as such his return to the company has seen the usage of the team be scaled back.

When more comes out regarding what the repacking plans are for both Mace and Mansoor, including both as a team and as singles competitors, GiveMeSport will keep you updated.