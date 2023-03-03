The Queen is putting in some serious work ahead of her WWE title defence match at WrestleMania 39 next month.

Charlotte Flair is putting in some serious work ahead of her WWE title defence match at WrestleMania 39 next month.

The Queen will take on her old rival Rhea Ripley on the April pay-per-view, as the two challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Charlotte has been providing fans with a glimpse at her latest gym sessions in preparation for the clash, and it's safe to say she is looking in seriously good shape.

Charlotte Flair training hard for WrestleMania

Her latest clip shows her really pushing the limit by completing a round of bicep curls while squatting, and you can really see how much her muscles are being put to work.

Charlotte captioned the video 'Nature Girl' in reference to her father, Ric Flair, and fans are seriously impressed with her physical form. One has said she is "doing the old man proud" and may even be "putting him to shame."

Another replied: "My legs are burning just by watching this. Say what you want, Charlotte doesn't play, very meticulous training."

"Welcome to the gun show," a third joked.

As well as WrestleMania being the biggest event of the year, Charlotte will not want to give Ripley any room to get the better of her.

You can watch Charlotte's latest gym video below.

Rhea Ripley title hopes

After coming out on top in the women's Royal Rumble match, Ripley opted for a title opportunity against Charlotte over Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Her decision will see the feud between the two reignite and The Eradicator will be determined to avenge her defeat at Money in the Bank 2021, where she dropped her title to her rival.

Ripley hadn't long been promoted to the main roster but she made quick work of making a big splash.

The Aussie star banked the biggest result of her WWE career by beating Asuka to claim the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Just before her 100-day milestone as titleholder, Ripley dropped her belt to Charlotte to end their ongoing feud on the red brand.

Now, backed by The Judgement Day on SmackDown, Ripley will feel confident she can dethrone The Queen and take back her glory.