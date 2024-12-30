Summary Charlotte Flair teased WWE return on social media, with the 16-time champion has not been seen since December 8th, 2023

Ric Flair backs his daughter to break his record.

"The Queen" is one of the most decorated women's champions of all-time.

Charlotte Flair has taken to social media as her hiatus away from WWE television continues. Flair has not been seen on WWE television since a knee injury she picked up towards the end of 2023. The Queen tore her ACL, MCL and meniscus during a match against Asuka on SmackDown in December of last year.

The daughter of 16-time world champion Ric Flair, the 38-year-old has won 17 titles in WWE, holding the record for most reigns with world titles from both brands. Her latest social media post has sparked talks of her return to the ring, and it comes at an ideal time for the promotion as they gear up for the premiere of RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6th.

What Charlotte Flair's Post Could Mean

The post from the 16-time champion does seem to indicate a return to the ring ahead of the Netflix debut, but it remains to be seen if that is to be the case. There are some subtle hints left in the post through the image as well as the caption. Both of these refer to Triple H, who oversees operations for the company. The first comes through the caption, "It's all about the game and how you play it", referencing the lyrics of The Game's iconic theme music by Motorhead. The second is that the image appears to resemble his role in the production booth for WWE shows.

This seems to hint at a shift in character for Flair, who we have seen as a heel before, but perhaps we could be about to see an alliance form between Triple H and the female Superstar. The Game has not been shy of aligning with performers since his shift to his current role, as we saw from the Authority era, and he does have a close relationship with her father from the days of Evolution.

Flair is tied with John Cena for the most world title reigns in WWE today, but Cena is close to retirement, meaning she holds the advantage in the race to 17. Recently, speaking to Busted Open Radio, her father revealed that he wanted the Queen to break his record, which is a strong possibility.

However, WWE have most recently unveiled new women's titles, the United States and the Intercontinental Championships for the women's division, and you would have to imagine that they would want someone like Flair to elevate those titles in feuds with one of their current holders. Another interesting note is that, given the talk of Becky Lynch returning on the opening Raw of the year, they could save Flair's return for the Royal Rumble event.

While Chelsea Green does hold the United States championship, the Intercontinental championship tournament is still underway on Raw. The last title that Charlotte Flair held was the title she lost to Asuka in December when she picked up her injury. The 38-year-old is wrestling royalty alongside her father, and you would almost bank on her breaking her father's record before the end of her career.