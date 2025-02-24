Summary The WWE has made the call to continue expanding its worldwide reach, courtesy of an upcoming PPV in France.

'Clash in Paris' has been scheduled for August 2025 in the city of Paris.

The event comes after recent success with WWE shows in the likes of Wales, Germany and France.

WWE will be heading to Paris, France; the next European city to host a major event on the PPV calendar. This comes after the WWE announced that 'Clash in Paris' has been pencilled in for August 2025.

This marks the first occasion on which a Pay-Per-View event on the WWE schedule has been awarded to Paris. The decision comes after the French crowd wowed the WWE universe with their passionate efforts at Backlash. Back in May of 2024, those in attendance at the LDLC Arena in Lyon conjured up one of the best atmospheres in recent wrestling history. As much came with just 11,000 fans in the stands. In France's capital city this coming August, upwards of 40,000 spectators are expected to fill the Paris La Défense Arena!

In quotes provided as part of the WWE's official announcement, Chief Content Officer Triple H explained:

Backlash France in Lyon last year broke arena records and decibel levels, demonstrating just how loud and passionate our WWE fans in France can be. We believe Clash in Paris and Raw will attract people from around the world to Paris and once again create a true spectacle.

Event Clash in Paris 2025 Date August 31st, 2025 Location Paris La Défense Arena, Paris, France Streaming Netflix Start time TBC

UK Start Time

Those in the UK can look forward to an earlier start time of 6pm BST. The general rule for PPVs based in the USA is that the United Kingdom can expect a start time of either 12am (7pm ET) or 1am (8pm ET). This of course means a late finish of beyond 4am for many.

With August's showcase scheduled to play out much closer to home for the UK audience, however, fans can look forward to a much more reasonable start time. Backlash 2024 in Lyon kicked into gear with the pre-show at 6pm local time (5pm in the UK), with the main show having followed an hour later.

It is worth noting that Monday Night Raw on September 1st will also be held in the French capital, meaning a further alteration to scheduling for fans.

How To Watch

As will be the norm for World Wrestling Entertainment fans moving forward, those in the UK, USA, Canada and beyond will need to tune in to Netflix to watch Clash in Paris live on August 31st. As part of their record-breaking deal with the WWE, the biggest streaming platform on the planet will act as the host network for all Pay-Per-View shows moving forward.

When it comes to subscriptions, the basic Netflix package, which starts at just £4.99 per month, is enough to watch Clash in Paris. The show, if making use of such a subscription, though, would feature regular ad breaks. On the other hand, for those keen on an ad-free experience, a 'standard' subscription will set you back £10.99 per month. The most expensive Netflix membership comes in at £17.99 per month, and allows users an ad-free 'premium' service which can be streamed on four different devices at any one time.

You can find out more about signing up for a Netflix account here.

Tickets

Moving on to ticket sales, a full house is predicted at the Paris La Défense Arena on August 31st. The stadium, Europe's largest indoor venue, has previously hosted world-famous musical artists the likes of Taylor Swift and The Rolling Stones. For such events, crowds can reach 40,000-strong.

Whilst tickets could therefore prove difficult to come by, those interested in attending can sign up for pre-sale info via the WWE here.

OnLocation, who provide luxury PPV experiences, are currently offering fans a deposit-based option to attend, starting from $250 per person. This includes the best seats, exclusive experiences and more.

The official Paris La Défense Arena website is also offering VIP packages, for both the Clash in Paris PPV, and Monday Night Raw. The top-end package features a gourmet cocktail dinner, unlimited beverages and a panoramic view. You can sign up for further information here.

If you want to be notified upon general ticket sales being announced by the venue, further info can be found here.

Personalised group outings, meanwhile, can be booked here.

This article will be updated regularly upon the WWE making official further details on all of tickets, where to get them, pricing and more.