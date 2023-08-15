Highlights Brock Lesnar's future appearances in WWE are being closely guarded and kept secret, even from the company's writers.

Lesnar recently concluded a three-match series with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, with the feud dominating Raw for over four months.

There are rumours that Lesnar may return at the Royal Rumble, with fans hoping to see him at WrestleMania 40, but no plans have been confirmed yet.

When Brock Lesnar will next appear in WWE seems to be a closely guarded secret.

At SummerSlam, The Beast Brock Lesnar concluded his three-match series with Cody Rhodes, in a rivalry that dominated Monday Night Raw for over four months.

Initiating on the episode after WrestleMania 39, Lesnar double-crossed Rhodes when The American Nightmare was under the impression that he would be teaming alongside the seven-time WWE Champion to take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Latest news on Brock Lesnar

While the reason for the turn was never made clear, Rhodes remained adamant that he had to overcome Brock and did so during their first meeting at WWE Backlash in May via a surprise pinfall during a Kimura lock.

Not content with how the contest ended, a second match was made between the two combatants for Night Of Champions in Saudi Arabia, a bout which Lesnar came out on top in when Rhodes passed out in a submission that was locked in for some time.

From there, it was evident that a third and final match in the series would take place on August the 5th at SummerSlam. Due to The Beast’s evident part-time schedule in WWE these days, many went into Ford Field in Detroit expecting a Cody Rhodes victory, something which ultimately transpired and put the series of matches to bed in style.

Image Credits: WWE

Though, as mentioned, Brock Lesnar is known for his infrequent appearances on WWE TV in the modern day. So, questions are already starting to be asked about when he may appear on Raw or SmackDown again.

To discuss the future of Lesnar, Ringside News reached out to sources who told them that not much is known about Brock’s future.

When is Brock Lesnar returning to WWE?

In fact, the plan for him is being ‘kept tight’ with the higher-ups in WWE, with it even being a surprise to the company’s writers on some occasions.

“Brock Lesnar’s schedule is kept tight with Lesnar, Vince McMahon, Triple H, Bruce Prichard, Ed Koskey, Nick Khan, Paul Heyman and Talent Relations. The writers get told when we have access to him. Sometimes. Other times, it’s just as much a surprise to the writers as it is to everyone else.”

It was previously reported that Lesnar picked up an injury early into the match with Rhodes at SummerSlam. While this may be true, Brock still appears to be active away from the ring as he was recently spotted on stage with Luke Bryan at a concert.

Of course, it’s not known exactly when Brock will return to our screens, but, there have been rumours that the Royal Rumble will be the next time that he re-appears in WWE, with it not coming as much of a surprise that they want The Beast back in the fold in time for ‘Mania season.

Image Credits: WWE

2024’s Show Of Shows will emanate from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and many fans are hoping to see Lesnar square off with current Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on the first weekend of April, though, there is no current indication of any plans for WrestleMania 40 as of yet.

As always, should anything change regarding Brock Lesnar’s next WWE appearance, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.