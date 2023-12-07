CM Punk is set to return to SmackDown for the first time since coming back to WWE during this week's show, but he won't be the only former World Champion making his first appearance on the blue brand for quite some time.

With the recent returns of both Punk and Randy Orton at Survivor Series, WWE's roster is looking pretty stacked right now. Even more so, the decision to send 'The Viper' to SmackDown, and the announcement that the 'Best in the World' will be appearing on the blue brand this week, has set the upcoming episode up to be a massive one.

Orton, who spent 18 months out with a serious back injury, has returned to WWE and recently revealed his decision to join SmackDown as he wages war against The Bloodline, with a showdown with Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble being something that Triple H is considering.

Orton will be appearing on the show for the foreseeable future, while Punk's appearance might be a special one-off. The former AEW Champion has returned to WWE for the first time in almost a decade, and his appearance on SmackDown is highly anticipated by fans.

Orton and Punk won't be the only former WWE Champions on tomorrow night's show, if reports are to be believed, with another top star slated to make his way back to TV on Friday Night SmackDown.

AJ Styles will return to WWE on SmackDown.

This week's SmackDown is set to be a loaded show, with both Orton and Punk appearing and now, according the Dave Meltzer, AJ Styles will be making his return to WWE on the show as well. On a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, the journalist revealed the news, and it will be welcomed by fans of the 'Phenomenal One'.

Styles was originally supposed to return to WWE television several weeks ago, but those plans were pushed back for unknown reasons. He is finally going to return though, giving the company another major star to use as the WrestleMania season gets underway in early 2024.

Styles has been out of action since September when he was attacked backstage and written off of television. He was originally supposed to team with John Cena in his war against The Bloodline, but was replaced by LA Knight at Fastlane and hasn't been seen since the attack.

Hopefully, Triple H has something planned for the former WWE Champion as he is far too talented to be floating around aimlessly without any sort of direction as he has in recent times.

Styles wasn't one the options Triple H was considering for Reigns at the Royal Rumble, but considering he was written off TV by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, it makes far too much sense to not have him mix it up with The Bloodline when he does make his way back to TV this week.

AJ Styles is one of the best wrestlers of all time

January will mark the eight-year anniversary of Styles's WWE debut as he made a surprise appearance in the 2016 Royal Rumble match and what an eight years it has been since. Right off the bat, he was treated like a major star in the company, feuding with the likes of Chris Jericho, Roman Reigns and Cena within the first six months.

In that first year, he won the WWE Championship, becoming one of the fastest wrestlers to do so following their debut. What made AJ's title win even more significant was the fact that Vince McMahon wasn't originally sold on him as a main eventer, but Styles impressed the boss so much with his performances that he forced himself into contention for WWE's biggest prize.

AJ has had several more impressive reigns since, as well as memorable feuds with the likes of The Undertaker. Recently, though, he hasn't been afforded all that much to do and has been spinning his wheels for quite some time now, hopefully, the time away from television will have led to WWE resetting Styles' character and he'll come back with more purpose and a creative direction.