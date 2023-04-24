CM Punk was backstage at WWE Raw and had a brief meeting with Triple H, a new report has claimed.

Punk, who is under contract with AEW, was then asked to leave the building, which is believed to have been a call from Vince McMahon.

CM Punk's surprise appearance backstage at Raw is the first time he's been at a WWE show in any capacity since his departure from the company in 2014.

Was CM Punk backstage at WWE Raw?

CM Punk didn't leave WWE on the best of terms in 2014, but it's been over nine years since his exit, and things appear to have gotten better.

PWInsider is reporting that, for the first time since his departure from WWE, CM Punk was backstage at a show, turning up to Raw in Chicago tonight.

CM Punk was backstage for a bit at tonight's Monday Night Raw taping, He did briefly see Triple H, which would have been the first time the two have met in person since the day Punk walked ou in 2014.

The report notes that Punk spoke with several WWE wrestlers while at the show, before being asked to leave the venue, which is believed to have been a Vince McMahon call.

The decision to have Punk asked to leave might not have been because of who he is, or his controversial exit from WWE, but more because of the fact he's contracted to AEW, and is rumoured to be returning in just a few months.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE?

As noted, CM Punk is under contract with AEW, despite not having made an appearance for Tony Khan's promotion since All Out in September.

At the show, in which Punk became AEW World Champion, the former UFC star was suspended for comments he made in the post-show press conference, which led to a physical fight with The Elite.

Wiht the issues between the two parties haven't been resolved, the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Punk is set to return to AEW on June 17, in what will be the debut episode of a brand new show entitled Collision.

However, before his AEW return, it was rumoured that WWE held an interest in bringing Punk back, but GIVEMESPORT reported last year that Triple H wanted nothing to do with his former rival, which you can read more about by clicking here.

