Highlights CM Punk reportedly intends to return to WWE in the near future and is currently in talks to do so, with a potential first appearance leaked online.

WWE has made exciting signings recently, including Jade Cargill and Brian Pillman Jr., and there may be more names following suit in the coming months.

Survivor Series next month, taking place in Punk's hometown of Chicago, could be the perfect stage for his WWE return and generate a huge reaction.

Following his exit from AEW, CM Punk reportedly "intends" to return to WWE in the near future and is currently "in talks" to do so, with his potential first appearance back being leaked online.

The wrestling giant has made some exciting signings in recent weeks, with Jade Cargill and Brian Pillman Jr. two names to sign on the dotted line after initially working for their competitors.

They won't be the last two either, with numerous reports suggesting there may be several other names following suit in the coming months, including Ricky Starks, Wardlow, and of course, potentially also MJF.

Which AEW stars have signed with WWE so far?

Adam Copeland (formerly Edge) headed from WWE to AEW this week, debuting at WrestleDream to a massive reception. Losing a star of his magnitude to Tony Khan was a blow to Vince McMahon, Triple H and co, but if the reports are accurate, they're about to hit back in a major way.

Despite being around for four years, only four former AEW in-ring talents have actually made the switch to WWE so far. The first was Bea Priestley, who left in the promotion's early days, becoming Blaire Davenport in NXT. The next and biggest so far is Cody Rhodes, who left his role as AEW's Executive Vice President in February 2022, returning to his former home in the name of becoming WWE Champion just two months later.

The latest two, Cargill and Pillman both signed with the company in the last couple of weeks, but there's another major star who's apparently looking at returning now that his time in AEW has come to an end.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE?

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, CM Punk actually intends to go back to WWE in the near future and may be working towards securing a return. The esteemed journalist revealed that sources close to the former WWE Champion have said he wants to go back and that the two sides are now in talks about a potential deal.

Regarding CM Punk, there is obviously tons of talk regarding him returning. There have been rumours that it’s happening, but those in WWE have only said that no deal is completed and those close to Punk have told us that it is his intention to return, and the two sides are in talks.

READ MORE: WWE: Update on Triple H's potential 'plans' for CM Punk return matchIn his report, Meltzer also explains that the feeling is, if Punk does come back to WWE, then Survivor Series next month would be the perfect place for him to return. The show takes place in his home-state of Chicago, and should he return at the Premium Live Event, it would likely generate the best reaction possible.

It's huge to learn that, perhaps for the first time since his exit in 2014, Punk and WWE are in talks over a comeback. It seemed implausible that he'd ever step foot inside a ring for the company again after his highly publicised departure and the comments he's made towards them over the years. However, after his firing from AEW, though, it seems he is willing to let bygones be bygones and work towards a return under Triple H.

Real Name Phil Brooks Ring Name CM Punk Date of Birth October 26, 1978 (age 44) Height 6ft 2in Weight 218lb Debut 1999 Accolades 2x AEW Champion, 3x World Heavyweight Champion, 2x WWE Champion, 2x Money in the Bank Winner (2008, 2009)

When will CM Punk make his WWE return?

Punk last wrestled for the company in 2014, but walked out after growing frustrated with life there and life working for Triple H and Vince McMahon. What followed was some major controversy where he was fired on his wedding day, he filed a lawsuit against them and openly criticised them whenever given the chance.

Still, if two-time Hall of Famer Bret Hart could put aside any difference after the Montreal Screwjob and return in 2010, it's not that surprising to see Punk do the same. He is a big fan of 'the Hitman' after all.

With Survivor Series taking place in Punk's hometown of Chicago next month too, it seems the stage is already set for a historic reunion between the two parties and hopefully, they can work things out and we'll see him inside the squared circle once again because love him or hate him, the wrestling industry is a hell of a lot more entertaining with CM Punk in it.