Highlights CM Punk's return to WWE is now quite likely to happen, as reports indicate that he is in talks with the company.

It's now deemed as a 'safe bet' that Punk will be at Survivor Series next month, whether he makes his return at the show or beforehand.

There's speculation of a possible feud with Seth Rollins circulating online, although a match at WrestleMania XL is not currently planned.

CM Punk’s return to WWE has been rumored for weeks now, but reports that have emerged from the Wrestling Observer today have indicated that it's now quite likely to happen.

Reports state that CM Punk and WWE are 'in talks' over a comeback, but some fans won't fully believe that he's returning until physically they see him back on Raw or SmackDown.

It really does seem like a Punk return is on the cards, as a new report has revealed a 'safe bet' regarding WWE's plans for the comeback of the multi-time former World Champion.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE?

Rumors of CM Punk returning have escalated since his sudden departure from AEW a few weeks ago. With Adam 'Edge' Copeland moving to Tony Khan's company hours after his contract with WWE expired, fans have been waiting for Punk’s theme to hit as a form of retaliation.

In the past few weeks, WWE has thrown out a few subtle Punk references on Raw. Mostly coming from Seth Rollins during his segments on Monday nights, fans are not expecting a feud to be built between the former WWE Champions.

While many thought that Seth referencing Punk was an 'off-script' moment, a recent report from Ringside News revealed that the references had likely been approved by Triple H himself, adding credence to the rumours of a comeback being in the works.

With a lot of speculation about a possible Rollins vs Punk match at WrestleMania XL has been circulating online, the aforementioned report claimed that, as of now, it wasn't what WWE was planning for the 'show of shows' next year.

RELATED: WWE Raw: Fans spot subtle tease for CM Punk returnWhile this update disappointed fans, a recent report from Wrestling Observer calmed things down by noting that there have been talks between Punk and WWE for a return at Survivor Series 2023.

When is CM Punk returning to WWE?

A new report from WrestlingHaus has given a green signal as well, noting that WWE sources have told the publication that it's a ‘safe bet’ that the Chicago-born wrestler will be making his return at Survivor Series, which takes place at the end of next month.

Talks could always break down, meaning that a return doesn't take place, but there seems to be optimism from both sides that a deal can be reached, allowing Punk to make his comeback at one of WWE's biggest shows of the year.

Real Name Phil Brooks Ring Name CM Punk Date of Birth October 26, 1978 (age 44) Height 6ft 2in Weight 218lb Debut 1999 Titles Won 2x AEW Champion, 3x World Heavyweight Champion, 2x WWE Champion, 2x Money in the Bank Winner (2008, 2009)

Who will CM Punk face at WrestleMania XL?

If CM Punk makes his return to WWE, the biggest match for the former AEW star at a stage like WrestleMania would surely be against Seth Rollins, given their very real history.

With his recent World Heavyweight Championship reign, the Visionary has garnered a lot of attention lately, and bringing Punk in immediately to face him would do wonders for both men, there's no denying that.

With his subtle references back in 2019 and lately on Raw, Punk might confront Rollins for his words right from the start. Being one of the biggest dream matches, WrestleMania XL would be the perfect place to showcase the battle between both top stars in the company.

However, if Rollins vs Punk is not picked for the 'grandest stage of them all', the latter could also face the likes of Brock Lesnar, LA Knight or even Finn Balor on the massive stage next year.

It will be interesting to see if CM Punk finally makes his return to WWE, so stay connected with GIVEMESPORT to get all the latest updates on the matter.