Summary CM Punk stands out as one of the most beloved figures in not only the WWE but all of professional wrestling.

'The Second City Saint' has long made use of a pre-match war cry during his entrance before matches and promos.

Marvel comic books and song lyrics have both been theorised as being behind Punk's catchphrase.

Of all of the entrances in the WWE, one of the best themes comes in the form of that of CM Punk. Upon the iconic guitar riff kickstarting the journey of 'The Voice of the Voiceless' to the ring, a crowd pop like few others is on every occasion audible. 'Look in my eyes, what do you see...' quickly spreads across the WWE universe, alongside booming cheers and chants of 'CM Punk'. And yet, early in his entrance, the 46-year-old adds his own personal touch. As much comes after Punk drops to one knee, before springing to his feet, checking his 'watch' and shouting in unison with the fans. In this piece, we will provide an insight into precisely what the wrestling icon belts out.

Punk's Famous Catchphrase

As those who regularly attend the WWE's live events will likely be aware, CM Punk shouts the following as part of his iconic entrance:

It's Clobberin' Time!

This is not a new addition to his weekly ritual, with the Chicago native having begun making use of the phrase during his first stint in the WWE back in the 2000s. It remained intact throughout his time with AEW, and, as expected, has carried into his 2nd stint back in World Wrestling Entertainment. So familiar has the catchphrase become to the WWE universe that Punk's entrance cry can rarely be heard over that of the crowd screaming the same.

Marvel's The Thing vs Sick Of It All

When it comes to the inspiration behind Punk's 'Its Clobberin' Time' shout, a pair of theories exist. The first surrounds the phrase's actual origin, in Marvel's beloved comic books of years gone by. Part of 'The Fantastic Four', 'The Thing' would shout 'It's Clobberin' Time' when preparing for a fight. The Thing, or Ben Grimm for those not familiar with his name, is a superhero created by Stan Lee, whose skin consists of a rocky substance. A long-time comic book fan who has even dabbled in writing for Marvel, CM Punk, it is claimed by some, took his catchphrase directly from the mouth of The Thing. Something of a war cry ahead of battle, this theory would certainly make sense.

The 2nd train of thought when it comes to the pre-match shout made use of by The Second City Saint is that it was lifted from the lyrics of a song, aptly named 'Clobberin' Time/Pay the Price' by the band Sick of it All. It opens up with the following lyrics:

'It's Clobberin' Time! Pay The Price, Yeah When will you learn 'To face up to your mistakes'

Punk has never confirmed this theory, but many of his fans maintain that the song, based around fighting back against those to have done one wrong, perfectly aligns with the core values of his wrestling persona.

Matches since WWE return Opponent(s) Result Royal Rumble 2024 29 superstars Runner-up SummerSlam 2024 Drew McIntyre Defeat Bash in Berlin (Strap Match) Drew McIntyre Victory Bad Blood (Hell in a Cell) Drew McIntyre Victory Survivor Series: War Games The New Bloodline Victory Raw on Netflix debut Seth Rollins Victory