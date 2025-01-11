Summary Punk vs. Roman Reigns is highly anticipated due to the history & potential storyline with Paul Heyman.

Cena vs. Punk feud could provide an epic finale for both legendary wrestlers.

CM Punk has a plethora of choices and avenues to go down ahead of 'The Grandest Stage of All.'

What CM Punk will do at WrestleMania 41 is anyone's guess. Ever since the improbable and frankly still surreal return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames in 2023, this singular question has been at the top of every fan’s mind. While Punk was set for a huge clash at last year’s WrestleMania, a bicep tear in his in-ring return at the Royal Rumble derailed plans for his first match at the Showcase of the Immortals in over a decade.

Punk was still present at the show and made his impact known (sorry Drew McIntyre), though not in a wrestling capacity. Now, in 2025 and fully healthy once more, fans have begun to theorize what The Second City Saint will be doing at WrestleMania 41 this year. With WWE emanating from Las Vegas this year, and once again having Mania as a two-night event, will it finally be the year that Punk gets that elusive main event slot he’s been chasing his entire career? Or will he be destined for a dream bout clash? While Punk will need to navigate his way through the 2025 Royal Rumble and put himself in a good position for the months ahead, here are five possible opponents for CM Punk at WrestleMania 41.

Roman Reigns

WWE planted the seeds at last year's Survivor Series

It’s a money match that is a clear no-brainer. The Tribal Chief vs. The Voice of the Voiceless just prints tickets. There’s history to pull from, both on-screen and off, and even if you don’t have a title involved, there are stories to build from. Both men have claims as the “Paul Heyman Guy”, and with their tumultuous teaming at last year’s Survivor Series: WarGames in Vancouver, The Wise Man now owes Punk a favour. That bargaining chip could be utilized to set up an easy main event bet, and one that WWE seems to know, as Fightful Select reported in December that Punk vs. Reigns had been discussed internally for WrestleMania 41.

Off-screen, Punk’s abrupt departure from the company in 2014 was indirectly correlated with the rapid rise of Roman Reigns, and Punk has well-documented in his famous Art of Wrestling podcast that during his feud with The Shield in 2013, he was told to make Reigns “look really strong.”

"So while we're putting the match together, every two minutes, someone new was coming up to me. 'Hey, you gotta make Roman look really strong.' 'Hey, you're making him look really strong, right.' And finally I said, 'You know what? You know what would make them look really strong? If they beat me.'But no, no, Vince wants you to go over.' 'Okay.' 'But, you gotta make him look-' 'Goddammit! I f**king get it! I know how to do the job. Shut the f**k up!'

John Cena

One final match between two bitter rivals

CM Punk vs. John Cena is a feud that many wrestling fans still hold in high regard. The catalyst for some of the most iconic moments in wrestling, whether it be the Pipe Bomb, leaving Chicago with the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank 2011 or using the first piledriver in ages on live television on RAW, Punk and Cena have always been money together. Punk has even said on The Rich Eisen Show's No-Contest Wrestling Podcast that Cena has given him “easily” the best match of his career when the two faced off on an episode of WWE RAW in 2013 leading up to WrestleMania 29, and it’s obvious to see the chemistry they have with each other. Giving the two the biggest stage possible to have one final match together as Cena wraps up his in-ring career in a historic feud seems like something even the most jaded wrestling fans can admit they’d want again.

Gunther

Punk's easiest path to a title shot at WrestleMania

This is the clear way to go if you want to give Punk a title match at WrestleMania, and a possible win. WWE recently tested the waters of this feud with a steel cage match at a WWE Live Event in Chicago, Illinois, for the World Heavyweight Championship during its holiday tour. Gunther retained after outside interference from Dominik Mysterio cost Punk the match, clearly leaving room for a possible rematch down the road should WWE choose to.

Considering Punk hasn’t yet challenged for a title on a broadcast show since his return, let alone hold a title since his (at the time) record-breaking 434-day reign as WWE Champion. Giving him his first televised title shot against the World Heavyweight Champion, and a perennial dream match that many have wanted to see on the biggest show of the year makes a ton of sense.

Seth Rollins

Last year's scheduled match fulfilled this year

Credit: WWE

Yes, Punk is currently locked in a feud with Seth Rollins, and with their first match in over a decade finally happening on RAW's debut on Netflix, Punk walked away with a fairly decisive victory after two GTS' put The Architect to sleep. However, it feels like it's just the first steps in a rivalry that’s been brewing since the literal first moments Punk stepped back into WWE.

It’s also a match that was supposed to happen last year at WrestleMania before Punk got injured, so having a rematch that’s bigger and grander isn’t something that’s completely out of the question. Given that the loss isn't going to sit well with Rollins whatsoever, the next chapter in a feud between two of the company's biggest stars is worthy of a WrestleMania slot with a heightened stipulation attached.

AJ Styles

A phenomenal dream match 20 years in the making

This is way more of a hope prediction than anything, but who’s going to say no to this match? AJ Styles has been out of action since October after suffering a mid-foot ligament sprain mid-match against Carmelo Hayes and is still without a timetable for his return. If The Phenomenal One can heal up in time, a match with Punk feels like it could be sooner than later.

The two haven’t locked up in over 20 years, and while both men are now well into their 40s, there’s no denying that seeing two legends lock up in the ring would be incredibly captivating. People would be lying if they thought that two of the best storytelling wrestlers going at it at WrestleMania wouldn’t be must-watch television.