Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar’s next showdown will reportedly feature a match type that WWE hasn’t used in a long time.

The feud between Brock Lesnar and The American Nightmare has been raging on for two months now, ever since Lesnar turned on Rhodes on the night after WrestleMania 39.

As of writing, the pair are level at one win each in their matches against each other. Rhodes was able to sneak a pinfall victory in Puerto Rico where Lesnar made his opponent pass out in a Kimura lock in Saudi Arabia.

Latest news on Brock Lesnar v Cody Rhodes

We haven’t seen Brock on WWE programming since the Night Of Champions event almost two weeks ago, where Cody has been ever present on Raw constantly calling out Lesnar and asking for another fight.

Now, to provide details on how a third battle between Lesnar and Rhodes may go down, Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio has stated that the pair are set to meet in a stipulation match which fans have not seen in a while. While there’s no indication as of yet regarding what this may be, Alvarez jokes that it could be anything and he hopes it’s not an inferno match.

“I have been told that it is gonna be something, It's not just gonna be a straight match. They've got some sort of stip that allegedly we have not seen in a while and that means not Hell in a Cell. So I wonder what stip they might be coming up with for the third match between these two."

It had been rumoured that the third encounter between Cody and Brock was planned to be a dog collar match. However, it was recently revealed that Rhodes’ pitch to compete in the match was rejected on this occasion, though, it’s believed that WWE told the 2023 Royal Rumble winner he could do the match later down the line with an opponent different to Lesnar.

With there still being two months until SummerSlam in Detroit, where the rubber match is rumoured to take place, fans may wonder how the company will build to the introduction of a stipulation which hasn’t been used in recent time.

Of course, the 1st of July will see WWE head to London for Money in the Bank, so there could be some sort of clash between Lesnar and Rhodes at the UK show which may set the two on a collision course leading to SummerSlam.

As always, GiveMeSport will keep you updated on the plans for SummerSlam and the stipulation between Cody and Brock as we hear more.