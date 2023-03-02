Cody Rhodes is said to be a 'big fan' of a talented WWE star and wanted to bring him to AEW

Cody Rhodes is a 'big fan' of Chad Gable, and reportedly wanted to quit WWE for AEW in 2021.

On Monday's episode of Raw, Cody beat Gable in a competitive one-on-one match.

Gable had a great showing in the match, and based on reports, it's something that Rhodes pushed for.

Which WWE star did Cody Rhodes try and bring to AEW?

Before returning to WWE in April 2022, Cody was one of the founding members of Executive Vice Presidents of All Elite Wrestling.

During his time with AEW, Cody helped bring over several wrestlers who had either been fired by WWE, or whose contracts with the company were expiring.

WRKD Wrestling is now reporting that Rhodes is a "big fan" of Gable, and wanted to bring the former Raw Tag Team Champion over to AEW when he worked there.

Cody Rhodes wants Chad Gable to have a “big showing” during their Raw match, as Rhodes has been a fan of him and was one of the unnamed AEW talents hoping to eventually bring Gable to the company, as reported by Meltzer in 2021.

Perhaps it's lucky for Cody that he wasn't able to bring Gable to AEW, as now that he's working for WWE, he's able to have matches against him, as fans were treated to on Raw this week.

Latest news on Chad Gable

Things could be looking up for Gable within WWE, at least if reports are to be believed.

Coming out of his match with Cody on Raw this week, WRKD Wrestling also reported that Triple H has plans to push Gable as a "serious" singles star in WWE.

There have been discussions of pushing Chad Gable as more of a serious singles star while moving Otis to Maximum Male Models in a comedy role, but Gable and Otis are on the fence about splitting up due to their long time, close friendship.

As you can see from the report above though, it seems like Gable and Otis aren't sure about splitting up, given that they're legitimately very close friends in real-life, and enjoy working together.

Regardless, WWE fans have been calling for the company to do more with Gable for several years now, so it's good to see that Triple H sees a lot of potential in him and wants to present him as such.

