Summary The subject of the greatest wrestlers to ever lace up a pair of boots has long been contentious.

Reigning WWE champion Cody Rhodes has named his 'Mount Rushmore' of the four best of all time.

Cody opted to include father Dusty amongst a star-studded quartet of names.

The 'Mount Rushmore' of WWE. The mere mention of as much can and often does spark intense debates and arguments amongst wrestling fans the world over. This comes with so many of the sport's greatest-ever superstars boasting a legitimate claim for a spot on the four-man list of best to ever do it.

One individual who certainly boasts the necessary credentials to pass comment on the subject of the WWE's Mount Rushmore comes in the form of Cody Rhodes. 'The American Nightmare' has enjoyed a historic run since his return to the biggest stage in wrestling in 2022, currently standing as the reigning undisputed WWE Champion.

Speaking during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, the subject of his personal Mount Rushmore was therefore put to Rhodes. And the 39-year-old's response proved to be a fascinating one, as follows:

“My Mount Rushmore just from a feeling is… I can’t believe I’m going to say this because he’s not a fan of mine and I’m not a fan of his but one of the heads is going to be The Rock. “In addition to that it’s going to be John Cena. It’s going to be the Nature Boy Ric Flair, then it’s going to be my dad. The cool thing about putting Dad in Mount Rushmore is I can always make an argument. If people want to get into these ‘objective’ conversations, I’m like ‘Cool take a look at the show now.’ His footprints are there more than anyone else’s. Kevin Owens is a Dusty kid, Bayley, champion currently, that’s a Dusty kid, myself, his literal kid.”

Rank Name Active in WWE 1 The Rock 1996 - present 2 John Cena 2002 - present 3 Ric Flair 1991 - 2009 4 Dusty Rhodes 1989 - 1991

The Rock

It is tough to argue with the first name on Cody Rhodes' list of the four best to ever step foot inside the ring. The Rock remains, to this day, nothing short of an icon across the WWE universe. From in-ring talents to electrifying promos and a spot as a leading figure in the greatest wrestling era in history, Dwayne Johnson is simply synonymous with World Wrestling Entertainment. Pops like few others are noted on every occasion the famed 'If you smell' entrance theme drops, a testament to the longevity of 'The Great One's popularity. A trailblazer, pioneer, and a worthy inclusion on any list of wrestling's best.

John Cena

John Cena's WWE nickname is 'The Greatest of All Time'. Based on this alone, it is safe to say that his place on Cody Rhodes' Mount Rushmore is well-earned. Cena is another to have made use of his larger-than-life persona to excel in several ventures away from the ring, from presenting to acting and more. But, for fans of wrestling, his one true home will forever remain between the ropes. A record haul of 16 World Championships speaks for itself, and Cena's unique blend of 'hustle, loyalty and respect' will certainly be missed in the aftermath of his impending retirement.

Ric Flair

Coincidentally following Cena on Cody Rhodes' all-time list is the only other 16-time World Champion in the WWE. 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair is another whose name immediately springs to mind upon the subject of wrestling's best being brought up. And 'The Dirtiest Player in the Game' has a legitimate claim to the top spot. Ric Flair is an icon not only as a result of his talents in the ring but for his (no pun intended) immense flair and character. The 75-year-old's 'woo' catchphrase is perhaps the most well-known in the history of wrestling, and everything from his attire to his wrestling persona was visionary. A stylin', profilin', limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin' n' dealin' son of a gun!

Dusty Rhodes

There was never any real doubt that Cody Rhodes would include his own flesh and blood on his Mount Rushmore. Whenever discussing his father, the WWE Champion makes clear his belief that Dusty Rhodes was one of the very best out there. And in truth, he was. Dusty is different to the trio mentioned above, in that the bulk of his career was not spent with the World Wrestling Federation. But this does not mean that it was not memorable. Quite the opposite. Not the most flashy, nor the most technical wrestler around, 'The American Dream' was so much more than the sum of his parts. The late, great Dusty Rhodes simply had something about him. Something which could not be explained. Fans, superstars and all those beyond were drawn to the Texas native by sheer magnetism. He was a world-class performer, and his influence remains widespread in the WWE to this very day. A true wrestling legend.