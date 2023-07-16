Eras pass by with companies and sports teams failing to replace their once talisman. Careers go south with upcoming talents fighting hard to mimic those they have been compared to.

However, for WWE, at least one of their problems has been solved with Cody Rhodes quietly becoming the reincarnation of John Cena the company so desperately desired. Upon his arrival from a rival promotion, there has barely ever been anyone who has fit so perfectly into the WWE machinery.

Of course, it helps that Cody has sports entertainment running in his veins and anyone who watched his exchanges with Paul Heyman on the road to WrestleMania will be aware of the same. Son of the American Dream, Dusty Rhodes, Cody was always meant to be perched on mountain tops. And while it took him time and a roundabout road to reach WWE's peak, he looks a complete natural under the limelight.

In his current role and in the way WWE has packaged Cody since his return from AEW, there is an increasing reflection of John Cena, who has in recent years transitioned into a part-time schedule. Cena's current WWE appearances are limited to crowd-popping surprises and the odd program that involves him tearing into his rival on the microphone before putting him over on premium live events.

Thus, with a gaping hole in the card now filled by Cody Rhodes, here are six reasons why The American Nightmare is the new John Cena in WWE.

6 Impassioned Promo Style

Remember John Cena's promos from back in the day? He had this unique ability to hype seemingly middling feuds due to his impassioned promo style. The one that especially comes to mind is his interactions with Miz and Maryse ahead of their WrestleMania match also involving Nikki Bella, who was Cena's partner in real-life at the time. It helped that The Miz is very good on the microphone but Cena can carry feuds solely based on his talking skills too, as can be evidenced from his shoot-style promo against Roman Reigns ahead of No Mercy in 2017.

Cody has a similar ability on the microphone and, in general, seems to always be very emotional while talking about his rivalries in front of a live audience. This ability, while not uncommon in pursuit, is rare in seamless execution and Cody seems to be the company's primary proponent of the same at this current time. Even when Cody's feuds are not very emotionally invested, he has the ability to link a personal story to pull audiences.

There is a lot of similarity between Cody's style of impassioned Kayfabe promos sprinkled with a dose of reality and Cena's run as a part-timer. During the 16-time world champion's run post-2015, he would often break the fourth wall while talking and Cody tends to do the same. There is thus great similarity in how the two of them self-package themselves.

5 Good Position On The Card

Image credits: WWE

John Cena, during his prime in WWE, would always occupy a key spot on the card. His segments on the weekly episodic television shows of Raw and SmackDown would be one of the main attractions and his matches on the premium live events would frequently be the main events. Even when Cena technically wasn't featured in the main event, it would still feel like a main event given how important WWE made Cena feel.

Cody is extremely similar to Cena in this aspect. Since his return to WWE, Cody has been packaged like a star and his position on the card is reflective of the same. His entrance during his debut was grand and WWE has made sure that the grandeur was not on the sole occasion. Upon arrival, Cody was pushed into a feud against Seth Rollins and while one does not know how WWE had planned to keep his momentum going, the unfortunate injury which sidelined The American Nightmare served as the perfect reason to revive his push on return.

Like with major injuries to any recognizable wrestler, Cody returned as a crowd favorite with his absence making collective hearts grow fonder. And thus, Cody's entire second run with the company has mimicked Cena in terms of the two men's presence on the card.

Even his current rivalry with Dominik Mysterio was in the backdrop of the ongoing tussle with Brock Lensar and WWE referencing this at regular intervals was further evidence that Cody's position is higher than the mid-card, irrespective of what feud he is engaging in. Dominik was just keeping Cody warm before The American Nightmare's big fight at SummerSlam.

4 Cody Rhodes Constantly Wins

Image Credits: WWE

"Cody Rhodes barely loses" would be a better title for this entry, but since WWE always focuses on his wins, as they did with Cena, it makes sense for headline writers to do the same.

During John Cena's permanent run in the mid-2000s to the early 2010s, he was given the moniker of 'Super Cena' because he would, in Kayfabe, display superhuman abilities in finding ways to win matches in difficult situations. In a way, Cena was being packaged like a yesteryear star in Hulk Hogan. However, over his career, the 16-time world champion proved himself as perhaps a more technically rounded performer than Hogan was, or required to be, back in his day.

Similarly, Cody seems to always win his feuds, or so is the perception. In Cody's packaging, there is a similarity to Cena in the sense that both wrestlers are great at overcoming adversity. While Cody is everybody's darling right now as opposed to how polarizing Cena had become, it must not be forgotten that WWE booked The American Nightmare to go over against Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell with the former nursing a torn pectoral muscle.

The injury was so bad that a large part of his skin near the right shoulder and the chest was discolored. Despite the same, WWE wanted him to beat Seth Rollins, who is now the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. If there ever was a parallel to big-match John, this would be it.

3 Brightly-Colored Superhero For Kids

Perhaps the biggest reason for WWE never turning Cena heel was the fact that his character resonated with the kids and that translated to heightened merchandise sales. This upward trajectory of John Cena coincided with WWE reassessing and realigning their product to cater to a family audience.

Thus, the biggest challenge for them was to find a new Cena who would be similar in their characteristics as proud, righteous Americans. And in Cody, WWE found the perfect man who, despite not being as vocal as Cena about hustle, loyalty, or respect, represents a similar vein of work. In his AEW feud with Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Cody took open lashes of the belt to his back, and it was an open exhibition in representing a righteous value system.

Cody, like Cena, stands for the qualities often seen as positive. He is confident, righteous, hard-working, and successful. Furthermore, his value system is deemed to play a crucial role in his success. These same values are often taught to kids growing up. Cody also holds a "never give up" mentality and can win despite the odds being stacked against him, such as when he defeated Seth Rollins in Hell in a Cell, all while having a torn pectoral muscle.

While WWE will perhaps never explicitly reference his run in AEW, the existing body of work has made him an easily believable and righteous face for the kids to root for. And for those who were not exposed to his work, they would see the brightly colored tattoo on his neck to understand whatever needs communicating.

2 WrestleMania Adversity Arc

A big-ticket loss in a WrestleMania main event after promising loud and clear that he would win, followed by a path of overcoming adversity to headline and win another WrestleMania. Sounds familiar?

Well, that is because WWE ran the same story with John Cena turning the once-in-a-lifetime match with The Rock to twice in a lifetime. Cody Rhodes seems to be getting the same treatment having lost to Roman Reigns. Whether by design or simply a product of coincidence, Cody's first feud following the loss is against the same man Cena feuded with following WrestleMania 28 - Brock Lesnar.

And just like Cena's adversity arc began by defeating the returning Lesnar, Cody summoned the 'Super Cena' within him to also defeat the same opponent. Furthermore, if rumors are to be believed, all this is leading to Cody facing Roman again, at WrestleMania 40, where he will finally win, thus completing his story.

As the Rock did for Cena, it seems as though the former's cousin will do the same in pushing Cody as the next Cena.

1 Dependable Main Event Star

It is debatable whether Cody, with a legitimately torn pectoral muscle that was to sideline him for the foreseeable future, needed to win against main-eventer Seth Rollins. However, what needs no debating is the fact that the two wrestlers tangoed to present the watching world with an absolute classic.

In the widely regarded Wrestling Observer Newsletter, journalist Dave Meltzer rated the match five stars. The last time any match from WWE got the same accolade was one involving CM Punk and John Cena from their classic at Money In The Bank in 2011.

The similarities between the two go well beyond this coincidence. For far too long, Cena was maligned for his limited ability in the ring. However, that may have just been a consequence of the general template of his matches which would see a predictable flurry towards the end from the 16-time champion, courtesy of a series of familiar moves.

That was merely a perception though as Cena would consistently put up decent to great matches as can be evidenced by his US title open challenge run, the matches with AJ Styles, and even the Royal Rumble triple-threat featuring Lesnar and Rollins. Apart from being a good wrestler, Cena was very dependable, safe to work with, and delivered on the big stage.

Cody, similarly, has that uncoachable main event aura about him while being an excellent wrestler who is known to be dependable and safe to work with. In terms of delivering on the big stage, there are few better than Cody in making fans believe. The American Nightmare presenting the weight belt he wore during the main event entrance at WrestleMania 39 to the late Luke Harper's son is evidence of Cody knowing how the business works.

And like Cena, Cody always generates a response from the crowds in attendance. While not as polarizing as Cena had become, Cody has ticked every box WWE wanted in finding their next John Cena.