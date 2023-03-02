GiveMeSport has learned why Cody Rhodes 'had to be number 30' in the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

WWE: Why Cody Rhodes 'had to be number 30' in 2023 Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes simply 'had to be number 30' in the WWE Royal Rumble match, GiveMeSport has been told.

In an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes has revealed why Cody was the final entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match.

WrestleVotes has also told us why Cody campaigned to Triple H for his return to be announced ahead of time, rather than being kept a surprise.

Why was Cody Rhodes' WWE return announced ahead of time?

In the weeks leading up to the 2023 Royal Rumble, many fans were surprised when WWE announced that Cody would be entering the men's match, rather than keeping his return from injury a surprise.

In an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes explained that it was Rhodes who wanted his return to be announced ahead of time, as he likes fans to treat him like a special attraction.

Cody wanted it out there. He wanted to let people know that he was coming in, to give them something to look forward to. He loves being an attraction.

In fairness to Cody, many fans expected him to be back by the Royal Rumble in January 2023, after tearing his pectoral muscle in July.

WrestleVotes, in the same interview, also explained that the timeline of Cody being cleared when fans expected him to be also played into the decision to have his return announced ahead of time.

The timeline matched up with the Royal Rumble, so people thought it was going to happen and were expecting it.

Ultimately, despite being announced ahead of time, fans gave Cody a hugely positive reaction when he came out during the Royal Rumble at number 30, and also when he won the match after last eliminating Gunther.

Why did Cody Rhodes enter the Royal Rumble at number 30?

With his return being announced ahead of time, many fans were surprised when Cody entered the Royal Rumble match in the converted number 30 spit, which is usually kept for special surprises.

WrestleVotes has informed GiveMeSport why that decision was made, explaining that without The Rock showing up, Cody was the biggest name that WWE could have put in that spot.

Keep all 30 guys in the match, and who was a better number 30 than Cody? Who gets a better reaction? If Cody comes out at 10, who is 30? It's got to be The Rock. If you bring out Logan Paul, it wasn't going to work. You didn't have a bigger attraction than Cody Rhodes. He had to be number 30.

As noted, the fans didn't turn on Cody, and he has remained one of wrestling's top babyfaces since the Royal Rumble, mainly thanks to fantastic booking on the part of WWE and Triple H.

