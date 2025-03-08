This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Summary Cody Rhodes rejects The Rock's ultimatum and refuses to join him, turning down the offer to be the successor to John Cena.

Rhodes challenges Cena directly, asserting that he is not the last of his kind and will defeat him at WrestleMania 41.

The WWE Champion boldly calls out Cena to face him, declaring "Come and get some!" at the end of his message.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes sent a clear message to John Cena after his shocking heel turn during the Elimination Chamber last week.

The American Nightmare was presented with the ultimatum by The Rock; join me or your dream will die. Using words that echoed around the world, Rhodes politely told the Final Boss that he would not be accepting his offer. This took place shortly after Cena was victorious during the Chamber match.

Rhodes looked straight down the camera and asserted the following words towards Cena: