Summary
- Cody Rhodes rejects The Rock's ultimatum and refuses to join him, turning down the offer to be the successor to John Cena.
- Rhodes challenges Cena directly, asserting that he is not the last of his kind and will defeat him at WrestleMania 41.
- The WWE Champion boldly calls out Cena to face him, declaring "Come and get some!" at the end of his message.
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes sent a clear message to John Cena after his shocking heel turn during the Elimination Chamber last week.
The American Nightmare was presented with the ultimatum by The Rock; join me or your dream will die. Using words that echoed around the world, Rhodes politely told the Final Boss that he would not be accepting his offer. This took place shortly after Cena was victorious during the Chamber match.
Rhodes looked straight down the camera and asserted the following words towards Cena:
John I know that you're watching. I know you think that your successor had to look like you, talk like you, had to be like you, had to live like you, well the next one doesn't look like the last one John, and you are convinced that you are the last of your kind, you are not! I am standing right here, I am holding this above my head as if it weighs nothing, and at WrestleMania 41 I will do the same! "John Cena, clearly you want some, come and get some!