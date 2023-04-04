Cody Rhodes put on an exceptional performance at WrestleMania 39, but it wasn’t enough to dethrone The Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed Championship, despite many thinking Cody Rhodes was the man to finally beat him.

Solo Sikoa was heavily involved, taking Cody Rhodes out and saving Roman Reigns with the referee distracted. Feeling hard done by, Cody Rhodes returned to Raw to ask for a rematch.

There he was met with Brock Lesnar, someone he thought was going to partner him in a tag team match against his WrestleMania opponent and Solo Sikoa. However, instead, The Beast attacked Cody Rhodes, adding insult to injury for the Superstar post-WrestleMania.

WWE fan ringside taunts Cody Rhodes

When he rolled to the edge of the ring, Cody Rhodes was met with a brutal taunt from one of the fans ringside, who shouted: “Cody, Triple H doesn’t forget.” The clip has been doing the rounds on social media.

Triple H is the Head of Creative in the company, and he was the man who booked the WrestleMania main event, so it’s his fault Cody Rhodes didn’t get his crowning moment at the flagship pay-per-view event.

The fans are incredibly close to the ring, so there’s no denying Cody Rhodes will have heard the taunt, but he didn’t break character. He didn’t even flinch at the comment, although he will probably have laughed on the inside.

Videos: WWE fan mocks Cody Rhodes from ringside

A comment with plenty of history. The taunt goes back to Cody Rhodes’ AEW days when he destroyed a throne of Triple H’s, something which clearly didn’t go down well with his now boss. It would be a shock if that was the reason as to why Roman Reigns retained, although it lead to that hilariously brutal put down.

On screen it’s been a pretty brutal couple of days for Cody Rhodes, but he’s proving his worth to the company once again, feuding with Brock Lesnar now as his post-Roman Reigns storyline. He only returned at the start of the year, but is already right at the top of the roster.

It does leave one huge question for the company, who will be the Superstar to dethrone Roman Reigns who is approaching 1000 days as champion, a ridiculous milestone which may take some time to be beaten in the future. How long does The Tribal Chief remain at the top of the table?