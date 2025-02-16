Summary Commemorative chairs at WWE are an integral part of the experience as a fan.

Fans often travel with chairs via shipment or plane from events, but WWE now offers to ship chairs.

WWE sometimes sells these chairs in their official shop, and they can become expensive collectables on the second-hand market.

If you’ve ever watched a WWE Premium Live Event (PLE), you’ve probably seen those custom-designed chairs lined up in the front rows. These commemorative chairs, featuring exclusive event artwork, are a staple of WWE’s biggest shows, from WrestleMania to the Royal Rumble. But have you ever wondered what happens to them once the event is over?

For fans lucky enough to score ringside seats, these chairs serve as more than just a place to sit—they become unique collectables. WWE allows ticket holders in designated sections to take their chairs home, turning them into prized memorabilia. However, not every chair finds its way into a fan’s collection. Some end up in storage, while others are sold, repurposed, or even discarded.

From passionate collectors hunting down rare designs to unexpected stories of where these chairs end up, the journey of a WWE commemorative chair doesn’t always end when the final bell rings. In this article, we’ll explore the fate of these iconic seats and how they live on beyond WWE’s biggest nights.

Related 8 Greatest PPVs in WWE History (Ranked) Here are our picks for the eight greatest PPV events in WWE history, including WrestleMania shows, One Night Stand and more.

WWE Fans Can Keep the Chairs

The ringside folding chairs, specially designed with graphics dedicated to WWE live events, pay-per-views, and premium live events, are available to take home for the fans who paid the price for the premiere seats in the arena or stadium. Whether it's a live event, the "granddaddy of them all," WrestleMania, or the first Raw on Netflix on Monday, oftentimes fans get to take home the hardware after the show.

X user @SuperfanSmilez posted an image of the custom chairs from Monday's inaugural Raw at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. The seat portion of the chair is emblazoned with the brand-new Raw logo, which debuted a few weeks before the event. At the same time, the backrest features the trademark LIVE symbol followed by the words "on Netflix" in the streaming giant's iconic typeface above the date of the show, "01-06-25."

A photo from X user @NightmarePW showed the Intuit Dome ahead of fans being allowed into the arena. You can see the difference between the standard black folding chairs and the custom souvenir chairs sitting ringside. The photo shows approximately five rows inhabited by the chairs, making an estimated 350 chairs available for fans who purchased the seats.

The eye-catching red seats were seen repeatedly throughout the telecast as WWE showed the many celebrities sitting in the front rows taking in the event, including Vanessa Hudgens, Bill Simmons, Macaulay Culkin, Danielle Fishel​​​​​​, Will Friedle, and Gabriel Iglesias, among others. They were joined by WWE superstars like LA Knight, Bianca Belair, The War Raiders, Naomi, Rey Mysterio, and others who didn't clock in for any in-ring action but made their appearances known.

How WWE Fans Get Their Commemorative Chairs Home

For at least two decades, these chairs have been available for fans to take home, but it was up to those who purchased the ticket to figure out how to get them back to the place they live. For some lucky enough to have the event in their hometown, it was easier than others. For those who travelled via plane to attend a SummerSlam or Royal Rumble, there were only a few ways to get them back. Many would ship the chairs back to themselves using the postal service, FedEx, or UPS. Others would check the chairs on their planes.

Following the debut of Raw on Netflix, fans had another option. WWE offered to ship the chairs to them after the groundbreaking live event came to a close, with CM Punk defeating Seth "Freakin'" Rollins in the main event. A tag attached to the chair made the generous offer.

"To show our appreciation for attending this historic event, we invite you to scan the QR code to have this exclusive RAW on Netflix commemorative chair shipped directly to the address you provide, courtesy of WWE."

Occasionally, WWE sells these chairs on the official WWE shop. Although that website had crashed shortly after the huge Monday Night Raw event emanating from Southern California, a Google search revealed a commemorative chair from 2024's SummerSlam event headlined by Solo Sikoa taking on the Undisputed WWE Champion "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, for sale. That souvenir would cost $244.99 if purchased from the WWE Shop.