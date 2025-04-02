WWE commentator Pat McAfee is potentially facing legal action after being accused of spreading misinformation. The American sports analyst, who used to be an NFL punter for the Indianapolis Colts, has been involved in top-level wrestling with sporadic appearances since 2018. In January 2024, he was given a full-time role with WWE at the announcer's table, despite leaving for a while midway through the year.

McAfee has been hugely popular in WWE, forming an iconic partnership with the future Hall of Famer Michael Cole. He also hosts a successful podcast called 'The Pat McAfee Show' which has had high-profile guests such as The Rock, Triple H and Brock Lesnar. While things have been going great for the 37-year-old commentator on TV, he could find himself in the American court system away from it.

What the Situation is Involving Pat McAfee

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In late February 2025, he was filming for his podcast in Indianapolis on the week of the NFL Scouting Combine - a four-day, invitation-only event where top college football players showcase their skills before the main draft. During this episode, the WWE announcer spoke about a crude rumour that had been brewing on social media between his girlfriend, his father and a University of Mississippi student, which he added was a slight link to NFL scouting. While speaking in this rumour, McAfee stressed the word "allegedly."

Asking his crew if they’d “heard about Ole Miss” (a University of Mississippi first-year student), prompting one of his sidekicks to declare “there’s a menage a trois,” McAfee mentioned a rumour that had “really captivated the internet.” With an awkward-looking Adam Schefter watching, ESPN's NFL insider, McAfee went into the specifics. “Some Ole Miss frat bro, k? Had a K-D (Kappa Delta) girlfriend. At this exact moment, this is what is being reported by everybody on the internet: Dad had sex with son’s girlfriend.”

He continued by explaining the “absolute worst-case scenario” was that “it was made public,” before Schefter eventually redirected the talk toward the upcoming NFL draft, asking, “So where is (Ole Miss quarterback) Jaxson Dart in all this?”

Legal Consequences for Pat McAfee

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

These comments made by McAfee might mean that he could be in trouble with the United States authorities. According to a report from The Athletic, Mary Kate Cornett, the girlfriend at the heart of the rumour, has contacted legal representatives to take action against the former Colts punter and ESPN, the network that airs his show. While McAfee did not name the 18-year-old freshman at the centre of the rumour, Cornett's personal safety in real life and online has been affected by his words. The report also states that Cornett was forced into emergency housing after having vile messages slipped under her room door. As a result, she switched to having her classes remotely and became a target of 'swatting', with Houston police showing up to her mother's house with guns drawn during the early hours of February 27th.

Cornett made the following statement, adding that those who helped spread the gossip should also be held to account.

I would like people to be held accountable for what they’ve done. You’re ruining my life by talking about it on your show for nothing but attention, but here I am staying up until 5 in the morning, every night, throwing up, not eating because I’m so anxious about what’s going to happen for the rest of my life.

McAfee and ESPN have yet to comment on the statement at the time of writing. But it is expected that they will in due course. Also, it is unclear at this stage whether this could be a federal or civil matter due to the complex nature of the case. This all depends on whether Cornett chooses to proceed with her challenge.