Reports last week stated that Sami Zayn had been granted some time off by WWE, and that was confirmed by the company on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

Zayn has a case for being the MVP for WWE over the last 12 months. As the year began, he found himself embroiled in perhaps the most engaging storyline the company had put on in a decade while part of The Bloodline and even headlined Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal.

Even though he didn’t come away as the Undisputed Universal Champion, Sami managed to convince a large portion of WWE’s fanbase that he was on the level of someone who could legitimately take the title off of Roman Reigns and become the face of the company. From there, he remained a vital part of Raw.

Sami Zayn is set to take some time away from WWE TV

Zayn was placed in the tag team division and even main-evented WrestleMania 39’s first night when he won the tag titles alongside Kevin Owens. He was kept busy by a long-running rivalry with the various members of The Judgment Day, and, most recently, he was on the winning side of the men’s War Games match at Survivor Series.

However, on the December 4 edition of Raw, Zayn was taken out by Drew McIntyre after the Scotsman attacked the injured knee of his opponent after the pair had just competed in a stellar match. To provide some context on this, Dave Meltzer wrote in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Sami had recently asked for time off from WWE and this is seemingly where it was set to begin.

It looked like they were doing an injury angle with McIntyre and Zayn when McIntyre stomped on Zayn’s bad knee. I don’t have it confirmed Zayn will be off for a while due to that, but do know that he had asked for time off recently and was granted it but wasn’t told when that would begin past he was not scheduled for 12/28 show in Laval, Quebec that would normally be built around him as that was during the scheduled break although it is possible they could have him do that show.

WWE has confirmed that Zayn will be absent for some time

WWE confirmed the news this week on Raw, stating that Zayn has partially torn his meniscus and will be out of action for quite some time. Whilst the injury isn't believed to be legitimate, what seemingly is true is the fact that the former Intercontinental Champion won't be seen for quite some time.

At present, it could be argued that the Raw roster is better than it’s been in many years, recent weeks, particularly in terms of genuine babyfaces. Of course, Seth Rollins leads the brand as their World Heavyweight Champion, but suitors like Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso and the recently returned CM Punk mean that Triple H has a lot of talent at his disposal when one drops out.

RELATED: Another major WWE star could leave with contract expiring in 2024Plus, in recent weeks, Zayn had been eyeing up the World Heavyweight Title himself, standing up to the likes of Drew McIntyre to make it clear that he was also in contention for the top championship on Monday nights, something which is sure to please many viewers, especially those who were desperate to see the Canadian crowed in Montreal earlier this year.

As mentioned, there are a lot of people who wouldn’t feel out of place should they step up to challenge Rollins, and, while we don’t know exactly how long Sami Zayn will be absent from his WWE duties, it will be interesting to see what the title picture looks like when he gets back and whether the company choose to have the former NXT Champion win gold in the near future.

As always, as more comes out about Sami Zayn and his current WWE hiatus, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.