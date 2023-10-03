Highlights Movement between WWE and AEW is becoming more common, with wrestlers like Jade Cargill and Adam Copeland (Edge) moving from one company to the other

Movement between WWE and AEW is becoming much more common, and now another talent poach has been confirmed.

For years, fans would always speculate who the next WWE star to join AEW would be. We’ve seen top names like Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho come in to establish the main event scene, while others such as Miro and Malakai Black have come in to flesh out the midcard. But, only recently have we seen wrestlers started to go the other way.

It started at WrestleMania 38, when Cody Rhodes made his return to the company in which he spent the first then years of his career. Though, the 38-year-old came back with a very specific goal; to become the first member of his family to win the WWE Championship.

Has Jade Cargill joined WWE?

Cody is yet to fulfil his wish, that didn't stop another AEW homegrown star crossing the divide, as when it came time for Jade Cargill to decide on her future, many were surprised to see her choose to sign for Vince McMahon, Triple H and co.

On September 14, just days after the former TBS Champion had made her AEW return, Fightful initially reported that Cargill would be ‘finishing up’ with the company and heading to WWE. This was later confirmed by the wrestling giant across all of their social media channels, with her singing being made official last week.

Jade became the first-ever signing commissioned by Endeavor and the newly formed TKO group and the second-ever star to go from AEW to WWE. Importantly, she also the inaugural wrestler to move to WWE that was trained by the competition.

Which other AEW star has joined WWE?

At this point, there has only been two signees that have defected from AEW that WWE have officially confirmed. but for months now, reports have circulated about Brian Pillman Jr. being signed by the company and heading to NXT.

However, the USA Network, which hosts the developmental brand's shows on Tuesday nights, have confirmated the 30-year-old’s signing. The broadcaster released an article which confirmed Pillman's signing and hyped his eventful arrival, whenever that may be.

‘It’s yet another savvy signing by WWE as they pluck yet another aspiring Superstar away from the competition and welcome another world-class athlete to the WWE locker room. Here’s why the WWE Universe should be excited for the eventual in-ring debut of Brian Pillman, Jr.!’

This seemingly lines up with vignettes that fans have seen air on recent episodes of NXT, as well as their Premium Live Events, in which a man is seen watching WCW Nitro, the Cincinnati Bengals and other various second-generation wrestlers such as Dominik Mysterio, Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso.

Of course, all these clues hint at Pillman Jr., who is billed from Cincinnati, Ohio, and is pictured watching clips of WCW where his father wrestled for seven years. However, it’s not currently clear when the star will make his debut on WWE’s developmental show.

Name Brian Pillman Jr Date of Birth September 9, 1993 (age 30) Height 6ft 1" Weight 205lbs Trained By Lance Storm & Rip Rogers Debut December 30, 2017 Titles Won None

As always, as more comes out about the arrival of Brian Pillman Jr in WWE, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.