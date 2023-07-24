John Cena is one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time and his success both inside and outside the squared circle simply can not be denied

Cena debuted for the WWE in 2002 and his limitless charisma was soon realized as he adapted to the gimmick of a rapper, referring to himself as "The Dr. of Thuganomics".

This character carried Cena throughout the early days of his career and help him rise to the very top of the WWE, but one controversial storyline from this era stands out... the time John Cena was stabbed in the kidney.

Who was nearly hired to feud with John Cena?

The prime suspect was none other than Carlito, who had recently debuted for the WWE as a heel and defeated Cena for the United States Championship.

While Carlito denied all accusations, it was later revealed that an associate of Carlito's, a short-lived superstar by the name of Jesus who played the role of a bodyguard, was responsible for the storyline stabbing.

However, in a new podcast with longtime WWE producer and 'top' Vince McMahon guy, Bruce Prichard, it was revealed that the WWE originally considered bringing in 'controversial' ECW veteran New Jack, as part of the stabbing storyline.

Image credits: WWE

Did New Jack nearly join WWE?

Prichard's popular podcast, "Something To Wrestle", often touches on interesting and often outlandish backstage stories from pro wrestling's history.

The fact that New Jack was almost signed to a WWE contract, despite an endless list of controversial incidents and a notorious reputation, has to be up there with the craziest of them.

The WWE was in the process of moving on from the Monday Night Wars with a brand-new era that was dubbed "Ruthless Aggression". None were more ruthless or aggressive than New Jack and WWE creative wasn't opposed to controversial storylines during this time, but according to Prichard, backstage executives were seemingly afraid to pitch the idea of bringing New Jack in to the big boss, Vince McMahon.

“There was definitely talks to New Jack. It may have been during this time [The John Cena stabbing storyline] that he was actually discussed, but never to the point of, ‘Alright, who is going to go pitch that one to Vince?’ Prichard said on his podcast.

New Jack has been vocal about his criticisms of Vince McMahon, famously calling him a "piece of s**t" and accusing him of being racist in regard to the portrayal of black wrestlers on TV.

Prichard also noted that Paul Heyman, who was also working creative at the time, advised the team against bringing New Jack in. Heyman had previously worked with New Jack in ECW, where the latter became one of the most popular and over acts on the roster for his complete disregard for his own body and the welfare of his opponents.

“Paul [Heyman] was like, ‘Ok, you may get your controversy, [from bringing in New Jack] but it may not be the kind of controversy you really want to have.’" Prichard continued.

Why was New Jack so controversial?

New Jack was one of ECW's most popular acts, but "The Original Gangsta" had a sinister reputation.

During an ECW house show on November 26th, 1996, he was part of a serious situation now known as the infamous "Mass Transit Incident".

Erich Kulas was a 17-year-old who lied to Paul Heyman about his age and his experience in wrestling and was booked on the show as a last-minute replacement for Axl Rotten to team with D-Von Dudley and take on The Gangstas, News Jack and Mustafa Saed.

During the 'match', New Jack beat and butchered Mass Transit in the ring with various weapons before cutting his head with a scalpel.

In footage that was caught on a fan camera, Kulas' dad can be heard pleading with the referee to stop the match, shouting that his son is only 17. Kulas passed out from blood loss and New Jack took to the microphone and proclaimed "I don't care if this motherf**ker dies."

Image credits: WWE

In 2003, New Jack wrestled an aging independent wrestler by the name of Gypsy Joe.

New Jack has stated that Joe was trying to humble him, and he responded by making an example of him, leaving him a battered, bloodied mess as the Tennessee crowd hurled horrible racial abuse towards New Jack. The match was eventually thrown out as Gypsy Joe was unable to continue.

New Jack also infamously stabbed a wrestler by the name of Andrew Jason Lane in 2004 several times during a match after Lane reportedly hit New Jack with some 'stiff' shots.

He was investigated by the police in a highly publicized case. This is likely the incident that 'inspired' WWE executives to bring him in at the time to cash in on his growing controversial reputation.

New Jack sadly passed away of a heart attack in 2021 at the age of 58, leaving behind a storied and controversial legacy in professional wrestling.

