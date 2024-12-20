Summary The WWE is reportedly discussing a Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk at WrestleMania 41.

The mega match may happen after the two generated big numbers on social media..

The storyline between the two superstars will likely involve the favor Paul Heyman owes CM Punk.

Roman Reigns and CM Punk are arguably two of the most popular WWE superstars right now. And the WWE is always looking for the biggest money match possible at the Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, a showdown between Roman Reigns and CM Punk has reportedly been discussed as a WWE WrestleMania 41.

There was much speculation that Reigns would finally have his mega match against his cousin, The Rock. Meanwhile, there were expectations for Punk to face his nemesis Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. However, those plans may have changed after Survivor Series: WarGames. According to WrestleVotes, the WWE reportedly saw the numbers that Punk and Reigns generated on social media and may now consider pitting the two megastars against each other at The Show of Shows.

Reigns vs. Punk at WrestleMania 41?

The story is there for the two to collide

Close

Punk and Reigns haven’t crossed paths since the Chicago native made his epic return at last year’s Survivor Series. Though Punk has referenced Reigns at times in some of his promos, they never saw each other face to face. That is until the WWE finally planted the seeds in the lead-up to this year’s WarGames.

Reigns and the OG Bloodline could not find a fifth member for their team in their WarGames match against Solo Sikoa and his new Bloodline. In a shocking twist, The Best In The World joined the group – but he didn’t do it for free. He helped Reigns in exchange for a bribe, a favor from his incredibly close friend and Roman’s Wiseman, Paul Heyman. If ever this match comes to fruition, it’s very likely that the favor would be a key part of the storyline.