Becky Lynch and Lita are set to wrestle on both nights of WWE WrestleMania 39, it has been claimed.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Lynch and Lita will team with Trish Stratus to take on Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39.

However, if reports from the Wrestling Observer are to be believed, that won't be the only match that Becky and Lita work at the biggest show of the year.

What will Becky Lynch do at WrestleMania 39?

With Lynch and Lita being announced for a non-title six-woman tag at WrestleMania, fans questioned how the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship would be defended at the show.

Well, the answer is simple, as according to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, the plan is for the champions to wrestle on BOTH NIGHTS of WrestleMania this year.

The feeling is that Lynch and Lita will defend their titles on WrestleMania 39 night one, before going into the six-woman tag team match on night two.

That has yet to be confirmed by WWE, but with various reports indicating that the titles will be defended at WrestleMania 39, it definitely makes sense.

Who else will Becky Lynch face at WrestleMania 39?

As noted, the plan is for Lynch and Lita to also defend their Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39, but who will they face.

Well, WrestleVotes reported today that Triple H is planning on adding a four-way women's tag match to the card, which could be where Becky and Lita defend their titles.

One of the teams who is expected to be part of the match, if that's what happens, is Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, with the former MMA stars apparently pitching a tag run to Triple H.

As for who the other two teams could be, some fans have speculated that Carmella and Chelsea Green could be added considering they've been teaming together over the last two weeks on Raw.

The other team could be comprised of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, as they've been paired together on SmackDown a few times as of late, but that is far from confirmed or official at this stage.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.